LINESVILLE — One day after suffering a one-run loss to Warren, Conneaut reversed the results, beating the Dragons 1-0 on Thursday in Region 5 softball action.
The Eagles, who fell 3-2 to Warren on Wednesday, scored the lone run of the contest in the second inning on a single by Emma Stevenson.
Kaley Cook did the rest. Cook pitched seven innings for the Eagles and allowed just two hits, while striking out four.
Spa tops Panthers in 8
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Hailee Rodgers’ single in the eighth inning allowed Aly Acosta-Reyes to score and gave Cambridge Springs a 3-2 win over Saegertown in extra innings.
Cambridge held a 2-0 lead, but Saegertown scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game. Neither team could muster a run in the seventh and sent the game to extra innings. Rodgers and the Spa defense held off the Panthers in the top of the eighth to give them a chance to win.
On the mound, Rodgers allowed eight hits and struck out six batters. On the other side, Mikaila Obenrader struck out five batters and allowed five hits.
At bat, Kenzie Miller had a double for Spa. Miller and Rodgers each had an RBI.
Saegertown’s Brittany Houck drilled a home run for the Panthers that brought Rhiannon Paris in to score.
Cambridge swept Saegertown this season and is now 14-2 overall and 12-2 in Region 2. Saegertown is 10-4 overall and in region play.