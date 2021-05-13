GROVE CITY — Dan Bartholomew went the distance for Conneaut in is 6-3 win over Grove City on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Bartholomew gave up three earned runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout.
He was aided by two-hit performances by Alex Nottingham, Dawson Thomas and Jayden Mihoci. Andrew McKalip and Trent Roncaglione had doubles for CASH.
Spa rolls Braves
LAWRENCE PARK — Asa Henderson allowed just two hits and struck out nine to lead Cambridge Springs to a 15-2 in over Iroquois on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Jaden Grubbs had the hot bat for the Devils. He was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Henderson and Brady Jardina also had two hits each.
Softball
Panthers upend Wood
GUYS MILLS — Saegertown scattered seven runs across seven innings to hold up another stellar effort by Mikaila Obenrader on the mound en route to a 7-0 win over Maplewood in Region 2 softball action on Wednesday.
Obenrader gave up three hits — two to Kaysea Thomas — while striking out 17. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Rhiannon Paris was 3-for-5 with three runs and a triple.
Girls lacrosse
Eagles fall in OT
FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost in overtime against region foe Fairview on Wednesday.
The teams traded goals throughout the game and battled to another tie after four quarters of play. The Lady Eagles took the lead with nine minutes left in the game, but with only a minute remaining the Lady Tigers tied it back up. Fairview scored first in overtime to win the game.
Leading CASH in goals was Natalie Humes with three. Rylee Jones and Jacqui Detelich each had two goals and one assist. Camy Seman and Jocelyn Denihan each scored one goal.
In goal, Nicole Hazen had 14 saves.