LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team finished in second place at its holiday tournament after splitting two matches on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, Conneaut defeated fellow Crawford County opponent Maplewood 51-30. Alex Brady led the Eagles with 15 points on seven made shots from the field. Bradley Fuhrer also ended the game in double figures with 10 points. Shakiir Jordan and Tristan Shelatz contributed eight points each. Ethan Peterson paced the Tigers with 13 points.
The Eagles couldn’t keep their momentum going as they fell 72-46 to General McLane in the championship game on Friday. In the consolation game, Girard defeated Maplewood 63-20. No stats for Friday’s games were provided to the Tribune.
Maplewood (30)
E. Peterson 5 1-4 13, Lentz 3 0-3 6, Doolittle 2 0-0 4, Woge 1 1-2 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Beuchat 1 0-0 2, C. Peterson 0 0-2 0.
Totals 13 2-11 30.
Conneaut (51)
Brady 7 1-1 15, Fuhrer 5 0-0 10, Jordan 3 1-3 8, Shelatz 3 2-6 8, Perrye 2 0-0 5, Rados 1 1-2 3, Tyson 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 5-12 51.
Maplewood;5;8;8;9;—;30
Conneaut;11;10;18;12;—;51
3-point goals: Maplewood — E. Peterson 2; Conneaut — Jordan, Perrye.
Eagles win consolation game
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated West Middlesex 35-19 in the consolation game of the Conneaut holiday tournament on Friday. The win improves the Eagles’ record to 6-3.
The Eagles went out to a 17-7 lead at the half and never relinquished their lead.
Morgan Poff led the Eagles with 10 points. Lainie Harrington stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Carly Perrye also scored eight points. Poff, Perrye and Eliza Harrington each grabbed four rebounds. Emma Wild led the Big Reds with 10 points.
Conneaut will be back in action on Jan. 9 on the road against Cochranton at 7 p.m.
West Middlesex (19)
E. Mild 4 2-6 10, Stephens 3 0-3 6, Babcock 1 1-2 3.
Totals 8 3-11 19.
Conneaut (35)
Poff 3 3-5 10, L. Harrington 4 0-0 8, Ca. Perrye 3 2-2 8, E. Harrington 2 0-0 5, Detelich 1 0-0 2, Crabb 0 0-1 0.
Totals 14 5-8 35.
West Middlesex;1;6;3;9;—;19
Conneaut;6;11;9;9;—;35
3-point goals: Conneaut — Poff, E. Harrington.
Records: West Middlesex 3-6, 2-0 Region 1; Conneaut 6-3, 0-0 Region 5.
Chargers take second place
HADLEY — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team took home second place at the Commodore Perry Christmas tournament after finishing 1-1. The Chargers defeated Commodore Perry 38-28 in Thursday’s game, but fell to Clarion-Limestone 45-22 in the championship game on Friday.
In Thursday’s game, the Chargers held a 25-24 lead after the third quarter. However, the Chargers outscored the Panthers 13-4 in the fourth.
Gracie Oakes led all scorers with 23 points on 10 made shots while Abryanna Epps added nine points.
On Friday, the Chargers only trailed the Lions by one point after the first quarter. However, the Lions outscored the Chargers 15-0 in the second to take a 27-11 lead into the locker room. The Lions then scored 18 second half points to the Chargers’ 11.
Oakes and Epps were responsible for all of the Chargers’ points with each player scoring 11. Oakes was named to the all-tournament team after posting 34 points during the two games.
Crawford Christian will next host Portersville on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.
Crawford Christian (38)
Oakes 10 2-4 23, Epps 4 1-2 9, Walton 1 2-2 4, Numer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 5-8 38.
Commodore Perry (28)
Boyles 4 0-0 8, McCloskey 2 1-6 5, Streets 2 0-2 4, Meyers 2 0-0 4, Dilliman 2 0-0 4, Mataline 1 0-0 2, Waleff 0 1-4 1.
Totals 13 2-12 28.
Crawford Christian;11;5;9;13;—;38
Commodore Perry;2;9;13;4;—;28
3-point goals: Crawford Christian — Oakes.
Crawford Christian (22)
Oakes 5 0-0 11, Epps 5 1-1 11.
Totals 10 1-1 22.
Clarion-Limestone (45)
Coull 7 0-2 15, Wiant 4 1-3 9, Leadbetter 4 0-0 9, Sins 3 0-0 6, Dunn 1 0-2 2, Shick 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 1-7 45.
Crawford Christian;11;0;2;9;—;22
Clarion-Limestone;12;15;10;8;—;45
3-point goals: Crawford Christian — Oakes, Clarion-Limestone — Leadbetter, Coull.
