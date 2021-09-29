CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs hosted a Region 3 cross country meet on Tuesday with Lakeview and Greenville participating as well.
On the boys side, Conneaut’s Simeon Hunter finished second overall (17:29). He was followed by Cochranton’s Kyler Woolstrum (17:49) and Cambridge Springs’ Hunter Spaid (17:53).
The Eagles had two other top-ten finishers with Jordan Kullen in sixth (18:01) and Dillion Fletcher in eighth (18:20).
Chase Miller, of Cochranton, placed seventh (18:10).
For team scores, Cambridge edged Cochranton 28-31, while Conneaut beat Cambridge 19-44. The Blue Devils also lost to Franklin 22-38, Rocky Grove 20-40, and Lakeview 24-31.
Conneaut beat Lakeview 20-40 and Cochranton barely lost to Lakeview 27-32.
On the girls side, Elizabeth Kline, of Cambridge Springs, placed fifth (22:49).
As a team, Cambridge lost to Franklin 15-50 and Conneaut 15-50.
Girls soccer
Conneaut loses 6-1 on road
LINESVILLE — Conneaut lose a Region 2 match 6-1 against Slippery Rock on Tuesday.
Alayna Ott scored the team’s only goal off of a corner kick.
At goalkeeper, Jocelyn Denihan saved 17 shots. Savannah Burns had five saves.
Conneaut is now 5-3-1 and will play Oil City on Saturday.
On Monday, the Conneaut girls soccer team lost a Region 2 match to Greenville 2-1 at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
For the Eagles, Ott scored the lone goal. Goalkeeper Denihan faced 29 shots. She saved 18 and allowed two goals.
Trojans rout ’Dogs
On Monday, Meadville lost a Region 6 match against McDowell 9-3 at Bender Field.
The Bulldogs faced a 4-1 deficit at halftime. Jessie Aitken scored the Dogs first-half goal.
In the second-half, Addie Phillis scored once and assisted on a goal scored by Natalie Smith.
“The three goals scored was the most we had as a team and I’m thankful the girls didn’t quit,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “We still have fight left and know there is plenty of season left to improve our play and our record.”
Girls volleyball
Panthers win 3-0
TIDIOUTE —The Saegertown Panthers earned a 3-0 win (25-8), (25-13), (25-21) against Tidioute Charter in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Averie Braymer and Brittany Houck each recorded 11 kills in the win. Houck also had 16 digs.
Kam Fuller dished 29 assists and had five digs. Aidanne McLaughlin added seven aces for the Panthers.
Saegertown is now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in region action.
Maplewood notches non-region win
OIL CITY — Maplewood swept Oil City (25-12), (25-14), (25-12) in a non-region volleyball match on Tuesday.
Bailey Varndell recorded 23 assists in the win. Sadie Thomas had 14 kills and three aces.
Avery Brunot had seven aces and six kills for the Tigers. Elizabeth Hunter added seven kills. Madison O’Hara led the team in digs with 10.
Maplewood advanced to 5-3 overall.
Cards sweep Pickers
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals swept North East (25-14), (25-18), (25-22) in a non-region match on Monday.
Devyn Sokol led the Cards in kills with 15 while Ella Gallo added 10. Chelsey Freyermuth led in digs with 17. Taytum Jackson added nine digs and Dana Jackson dished 27 assists.
Cochranton moved to 4-0 overall on the season.
Cambridge sweeps Tidioute Charter
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils swept Tidioute Charter (25-11), (25-11), (25-22) in a Region 2 match on Monday.
Taylor Smith led with 22 kills and ten digs. Abbie Schultz dished 32 assists in the win. Emily Boylan had 23 digs in the win.
Boys golf
Saegertown, Meadville go 1-2
VENANGO — The Saegertown and Meadville boys golf teams took first and second place, respectively, at the Bill Mook Memorial Golf Tournament at Venango Valley Country Club on Monday.
Leading the Panthers to a win was Dylan Flinchbaugh with a 74, which tied Union City’s Josh James for lowest score at the tournament.
Also for Saegertown, Jon Grundy shot a 90, Joe Grundy carded a 91 and Wyatt Zirkle turned in a 94. As a team, they shot a 349.
Meadville was just behind Saegertown with a 354. Alex Burgess led the Bulldogs with a 79. Phillip Pandolph (84), Chris Costa (94) and Jake Friters (97) rounded out the scoring.