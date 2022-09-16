LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles lost to Warren 10-7 on Friday on a field goal as time expired.
Scoring for Conneaut was Nolan Rados. Rados caught two passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Logan Groover was 2-4 for 79 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, Groover was 17-93 yards. Ethan Stright rushed for 56 yards on nine carries and Cameron Goldsmith gained 17 yards on 11.
The Eagles fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Region 4 games. Conneaut will host Meadville next week.
Panthers fall to Mustangs
HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Saegertown lost to Mercer 42-24 on Friday in a Region 1 matchup.
Mercer led 35-0 at halftime. Scoring in the second half for the Panthers was Luke Young and Aaron Shartle on the ground. Shartle also caught a touchdown pass from Sully Zirkle.
Zirkle was 7-17 with 110 yards. On the ground, Young rushed for 33 yards, Shartle 32 and Joe Petrucelli 32. Hank Shaffer had one carry for 27 yards.
Saegertown is 0-4 overall and in the region. The Panthers will play at Union City next week in a non-region game.
Tigers lose to Sailors
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood football lost to Region 1 opponent Lakeview 24-7 on Friday. The Tigers have now dropped back-to-back games after starting the season 2-0.
The Tigers only score of the night came via a 14-yard catch by Ethan Peterson in the fourth quarter.
The Sailors earned rushing touchdowns from Cameron Pence and Mitchell Tingley. Tingley finished with 90 rushing yards to lead the team.
The Sailors defense earned six interceptions on the night, with one of them being a pick six.
Ben Gilberto led the Tigers with 52 rushing yards while quarterback AJ Proper had one run for 47 yards.
The Tigers will be back in action on the road next Friday against another Region 1 opponent in Reynolds at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs finish sixth in mega match
WEST MIDDLESEX — The Meadville boys gold team finished in sixth place the final Region 6 mega match of the season on Friday at Oak Tree Country Club. The Bulldogs earned a team score of 346.
Four Bulldogs finished with scores under 90: Phil Pandolph (85), Alex Burgess (86), Robert Mahoney (87) and Gino Gilberto (88). Jake Friters was not far behind them with a 92.
Cathedral Prep won the match with a team score of 306. The Ramblers also clinched the Region 6 team title with the win. Breckin Taylor finished with the lowest score of the field with a 69 (-2). The four other Ramblers finished below 82: Ryan Eastbourn (78), Matt Costa (79), Trey Thompson (80) and Connor Laird (81).
McDowell and Warren finished tied for second after both teams posted total scores of 326. Erie High School and Hickory took the next two spots with scores of 337 and 343, respectively. Corry finished last with a team score of 369.
1) Cathedral Prep (306)
Breckin Taylor - 69
Ryan Eastbourn - 78
Matt Costa - 79
Trey Thompson - 80
Connor Laird - 81 *
2) McDowell (326)
John Ferretti - 77
Jack Mucha - 79
Brody Paris - 82
Cam Delsandro - 88
Bryce Peterson - 88 *
2) Warren (326)
Owen Blum - 76
Conner Zaffino - 81
Braddock Damore - 82
Owen Becker - 87
Brady Berdine - 88 *
4) Erie (337)
Kyle Westfall - 75
Evan Nadzam - 82
Eli Nicklas - 83
Dom Fracassi - 97
Austin Williams - 98 *
5) Hickory (343)
Adam Scott - 79
Owen Hamelly - 85
Aidan Enoch - 88
Ryan Brown - 91
Luke Ference - 94 *
6) Meadville (346)
Phil Pandolph - 85
Alex Burgess - 86
Robert Mahoney - 87
Gino Gilberto - 88
Jake Friters - 92 *
7) Corry (369)
Nate James - 78
Logan Davis - 94
Jacob Swartzfager - 95
Jacob Gantz - 102
Ashton Mineo - 107 *
* = score not included in total
