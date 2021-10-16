LINESVILLE — Conneaut dropped a Region 5 game to Harbor Creek 48-8 on Friday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The lone bright spot for the Eagles was a 50-yard throw by Logan Groover completed to Cameron Goldsmith for a touchdown.
Dylan Lehman rushed for 54 yards on eight carries. Lehman led the defense with 11 tackles. Groover had five tackles and Dan Morrow added six.
Conneaut is 0-7 on the season and is scheduled to host McDowell next Friday.
Girls soccer
Rockets beat Eagles
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Conneaut girls soccer team lost to Slippery Rock 6-0 on Thursday in a Region 2 match.
Conneaut is now 9-5-1 on the season. The team plays again on Tuesday when they host Hickory for senior night.