LINESVILLE — Greenville beat Conneaut 43-6 at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Friday in Conneaut’s season finale.
The Trojans scored 28 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach early.
Conneaut scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when Dylan Lehman threw a passing touchdown to Dan Ellis. Lehman ran for 38 yards. Logan Groover ran for 58 yards to pace the Eagles.
Lehman also led the defense with 16 tackles.
“I thought the kids played really tough for the most part. I think almost every score they had in the first half came after converting a fourth down.,” Conneaut head coach Jake Stoyer said. “Between that and turning the ball over, that’s just not a winning formula. However, these guys didn’t give up all season and battles as much as I could ask. I’m very proud of them.”
Conneaut and first-year head coach Stoyer finish the season 0-9.
Hockey
Meadville loses to Thomas Jefferson 7-2
The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost a conference matchup to Thomas Jefferson 7-2 on Tuesday at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena.
The Jaguars held a 4-0 lead after two periods and cruised to a win in the final period.
Rocco Tartaglione and Sam Engels each scored one goal for the Bulldogs.
Meadville is now 2-3 overall on the season and 2-2 in conference play.
The ’Dogs play Montour at the Robert Morris University Island Ice Arena on Monday.