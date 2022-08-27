WATERFORD — The Conneaut Eagles football team lost its season-opener 63-6 to Fort LeBoeuf at Carm Bonito Field in Waterford.
No stats were available for Conneaut.
Conneaut will play another non-region road game next week at Seneca.
Cambridge shuts out Meadville
The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team shut-out Meadville 4-0 in a non-region game at Bender Field.
Scoring for the Blue Devils were Makenzie Yanc, Maggie Braymer, Morgan Harris and Nola Zook.
"Cambridge's experience was too much for my young girls to handle," Meadville head coach Doug Kuhn said. "With 23 shots to one for Meadville, we need to work more on our offense."
Meadville will play at Harbor Creek on Monday while Cambridge Springs will host Warren on Monday.
Chargers win 4-0 to open year
JAMESTOWN, NY — The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers defeated Chautauqua Christian Academy 2-1 on Friday.
Chautauqua Christian scored first, but Crawford Christian's Ben Wise scored off an assist from Hannah Mattock late in the first half. Wise scored again in the second half off an assist from Nate Bethune.
Chautauqua Christian outshot the Chargers 7-5. Dan Tyson made four saves for CCA.
"Because of sickness and injury we had to replace several starters. Aaron Hoegerl stepped in at left back and played well. Dan Tyson filled in at goalkeeper and made several key stops," Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. "Our central players Ethan Mattocks, Tyler Hart, Hannah Mattocks and Ben Wise all gave strong performances."
Crawford Christian Academy will play next on Monday at Commodore Perry High School.
Blue Devils down Eagles in dual match
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Cambridge Springs boys golf team defeated Crawford County rival Conneaut on Friday at Oakland Beach Golf Course. The Blue Devils finished with a 165 while the Eagles compiled a 182.
Brady Campbell had the lowest score of the day for both teams, finishing with a 38 for the Blue Devils. Josh Reisenauer and Ian Anderson each scored a 42. Gunnar Gage finished right behind them with a 43 while Brewster Brown earned a 52.
Maxx Feather earned the lowest score for the Eagles with a 41. Robert Gowetski had the second-lowest score, earning a 44. Charlie Woods and Aiden Tyson also scored below 50, finishing with a 48 and 49, respectively.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday. Cambridge Springs will play in the Seneca mega match at 10 a.m. while Conneaut will go to Jamestown for a dual meet at 4 p.m.
at Oakland Beach Golf Course
1) Cambridge Springs (165)
Brady Campbell - 38
Josh Reisenauer - 42
Ian Anderson - 42
Gunnar Gage - 43
Brewster Brown - 52 *
2) Conneaut (182)
Maxx Feather - 41
Robert Gowetski - 44
Charlie Woods - 48
Aiden Tyson - 49
Nathan Stockton - 52 *
Kyle Herr - 55 *
* = not included in team score
