TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut Lady Eagles destroyed Titusville 55-9 in a non-region match up at Titusville High School on Monday.
Jaelyn Blood led all scorers with 13 points and added five steals. Jacqui Detelich scored 11 points while point guard Rylee Jones scored 10 points and recorded seven steals and three assists. Jocelyn Denihan had four points, four steals and three assists while Hannah Brady scored six points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
The Conneaut defense allowed zero points in the second and third quarters.
With the win, Conneaut is 3-3 overall. The Lady Eagles play at Franklin on Thursday for the team’s first Region 5 game.
Conneaut (55)
Blood 6 1-2 13, Detelich 5 0-0 11, Jones 5 0-0 10, Brady 3 2-3 6, Berkley 2 0-0 4, Denihan 2 0-2 4, Egli 1 0-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Perrye 1 0-0 2.
Totals 25 3-9 55.
Titusville (9)
Cole 2 0-0 4, Crawford 0 2-2 2, McGarvie 1 0-0 2, Wynn 0 1-2 1.
Totals 3 3-4 9.
Conneaut 24 9 12 10 — 55
Titusville 3 0 0 6 — 9
3-point goals: Conneaut — Detelich, Egli; Saegertown — Drakes 2, Greco, Przybrowski.
Records: Conneaut 3-3, 0-0 Region 5; Titusville 1-8, 0-1 Region 4.
Meadville falls to Hickory
MEADVILLE — The Meadville Lady Bulldogs dropped its Region 5 opener 35-18 to Hickory on Monday at the House of Thrills.
Hickory opened the game outscoring Meadville 12-3 after the first quarter and blanked the Lady ‘Dogs in the final frame.
Reese Burnett led Meadville with 10 points. Syndey Burchard and Phoebe Templin each scored four points.
Meadville is 1-7 overall and 0-1 in the region. The Lady Bulldogs play at Fairview today for a non-region game.
Hickory (35)
Swanson 4 2-4 11, Duncan 3 2-2 10, Beach 2 0-0 4, M. Jones 2 0-0 4, Koerth 1 1-2 3, Gustas 0 2-4 2, Fustos 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 8-14 35.
Meadville (18)
Burnett 4 2-4 10, Burchard 2 0-0 4, Templin 2 0-0 4.
Totals 8 2-4 18.
Hickory 12 8 6 9 — 35
Meadville 3 9 6 0 — 18
3-point goals: Hickory — Duncan 2, Swanson.
Records: Hickory 5-4, 1-0 Region 5; Meadville 1-7, 0-1 Region 5.
Blue Devils bounce Bobcats
WATTSBURG — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team opened its Region 2 schedule with a 44-20 win versus Seneca at Seneca High School on Monday.
Makenzie Yanc led all scorers with 13 points while Maddie Yanc scored 12. Hailee Rodgers added 11 points with nine coming from beyond the arc.
The Blue Devils are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. Cambridge Springs will host Eisenhower on Thursday for another region game.
Cambridge Springs (44)
Mak. Yanc 5 3-5 13, Mad. Yanc 6 0-0 12, Rodgers 4 2-6 11, Kline 3 0-0 6, Rauscher 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 3-7 44.
Seneca (20)
M. Konkol 4 0-0 8, L. Konkol 2 3-8 7, Schneider 1 1-3 3, Hammill 1 0-0 2.
Totals 8 9-11 20.
Cambridge 14 9 15 6 — 44
Seneca 8 3 7 2 — 20
3-point goals: Cambridge — Rodgers 3.
Records: Cambridge Springs 4-1, 1-0 Region 2; Seneca 2-3, 0-1 Region 2.