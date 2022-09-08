LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team lost 4-3 to Grove City in a non-region matchup on Wednesday. Grove City scored the game-winning goal with 14 seconds left in overtime.
Brianna Nader earned two goals for the Lady Eagles. Alayna Ott netted the other goal. Ott and Victoria Medrick each finished with an assist.
Savannah Burns saved 24 shots at the net. One of her saves come on a penalty kick.
With the loss, the Lady Eagles are 0-2 on the season. They will seek their first win of the season on Saturday at 3 p.m. when they take on Greenville in another non-region matchup.
Panthers win region mega match
UNION CITY — The Saegertown golf team won first place in a Region 3 mega match on Wednesday at Union City Country Club.
The Panthers earned a team score of 342. Cambridge Springs finished in third with a 367 while Maplewood placed fifth with a 472.
Wyatt Zirkle led the Panthers with an 82. Joe and Jon Grundy also finished below 90 with scores of 83 and 87, respectively.
Josh Reisenauer led the Blue Devils with an 88. Gunnar Gage was right behind him with an 89. Brady Campbell and Ian Anderson earned scores of 92 and 98, respectively.
Dylan Dewey posted the Tigers' best score with a 104. Avery Palotas was second on the team with a 117.
Union City (365) and Seneca (454) finished second and fourth, respectively. Josh James earned the best individual score, finishing with a 74 for the Bears.
1) Saegertown (342)
Wyatt Zirkle — 82
Joe Grundy — 83
Jon Grundy — 87
Hank Shaffer — 90
Spencer Keefer — 94 *
Sully Zirkle — 99 *
2) Union City (365)
Josh James — 74
Miles McCaslin — 90
Wyatt Post — 94
Quinlan Magee — 107
Trent Parkhurst — 110 *
Eli Troyer — 112 *
3) Cambridge Springs (367)
Josh Reisenauer — 88
Gunnar Gage — 89
Brady Campbell — 92
Ian Anderson — 98
Brewster Brown — 119 *
Seth Glenn — 121 *
4) Seneca (454)
Klayton Komisarski — 107
Kendall Yosten — 111
Jacob Bender — 112
Brayden Trimble — 113 *
Sean DeMouri — 124
Clayton Dolph — 132 *
5) Maplewood (472)
Dylan Dewey — 104
Avery Palotas — 117
Rachel Brunot — 124
Garrett Dewey — 127
Landyn Reynolds — 136 *
Colton Seeley — 149 *
* = not included in team score
Stearns' goal gives Lady Tigers win
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood girls soccer team won 8-7 over non-region opponent Sharpsville on Wednesday. A goal by Adrianna Stearns in the first two minutes of overtime gave the Lady Tigers a win.
Maya Marshall led the Lady Tigers with a hat trick while Stearns added two more. Analyse McGowan and Kylie Cochran also scored once while Claire Holcomb converted on a penalty kick.
McGowan, Stearns and Haley each secured two assists.
"The Maplewood coaches were extremely pleased with the grit of their team, coming from a three goal deficit at the midpoint of the second half to score four unanswered goals for the win," said head coach Ted Eriksen. "Despite missing two key starters and having no subs, the Tigers dug down deep to find the drive to come back and put on one scoring drive after another to get the well deserved victory."
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. against another non-region team in West Middlesex.
Spa loses in overtime
SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team lost to Region 3 opponent Mercyhurst Prep 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. With the loss, the Lady Blue Devils are now 1-2 on the season.
The Lady Blue Devils led 2-0 after goals by Makenzie Yanc and Maggie Braymer with 16 minutes left in the game. However, the Lakers scored three unanswered goals to win the match.
Cambridge Springs will play in another home game on Saturday against Hickory at 11 a.m in a non-region tilt.
