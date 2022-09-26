LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team earned a 6-0 shutout over Crawford County rival Meadville on Saturday. With the win, the Lady Eagles are 5-2 overall with a 2-0 record in Region 5 play.
Hannah Brady paced the Lady Eagles with a hat-trick while Victoria Medrick, Kylie Mattera and Brie Nader each found the back of the net once. Medrick and Nader also finished with one assist each.
Goalkeeper Savannah Burns saved all seven shots that came her way for her second shutout of the season.
No stats were reported by Meadville.
Conneaut will go on the road to play region foe North East on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Meadville will also be back in action on Tuesday with a home game against Region 6 opponent Oil City at 6 p.m. at Bender Field.
Bulldogs fall to Franklin
The Meadville boys soccer team lost 3-1 to Franklin on Saturday's non-region matchup at Bender Field. The loss snaps the Bulldogs' five game winning streak and puts their record at 5-2.
The Bulldogs got on the board ten minutes into the game when freshman Tate Walker found the back of the net to give his team an early lead.
The Bulldogs kept the lead until the Knights tied the game with 13 minutes left in the half. Two minutes later, the Knights scored again on a penalty kick. One minute later, the Knights converted again for their third goal of the match.
"It was a frustrating five minutes of play in which we just couldn't clear a ball out," said head coach Jim Miller. "I have to also take part of the blame for probably doing too many substitutions in the first half, which disrupted possession play. However I believe firmly that I have the athletes and soccer players to do so, I just need to do a better managing to build confidence."
The Bulldogs will look to get back on track on the road for a Region 5 matchup against Bradford today at 5:30 p.m.
Local runners stand out at Blue Devil Invite
HERMITAGE — Many local cross country runners had notable results in the Blue Devil Invite on Saturday.
Of all the Crawford County teams, the Cochranton boys team had the best showing, finishing eighth overall. Kyler Woolstrum paced the Cardinals after finishing 15th with a time of 16:22. Chase Miller placed 24th with a time of 16:43. Landon Homa (17:30) and Gage Aiken (17:47) finished 40th and 51st, respectively.
Cambridge Springs finished in 13th place in the team competition. The Blue Devils were led by Nick Finck, who finished 47th with a time of 17:43. Devin Laniewicz (18:34) and Josh Simpson (18:44) placed 80th and 84th, respectively.
Conneaut ended up three spots after the Blue Devils at 16th overall. Daniel Hunter had the best finish for the Eagles after placing 56th with a time of 18:05. Mitchell Lasko (18:21) and Juan Montes (18:32) were not far behind Hunter after finishing in 67th and 75th place, respectively.
Maplewood placed 24th as a team. Lincoln Kier paced the Tigers with a time of 17:27, good enough for 39th overall. Logan Kier ended up in 98th place after he ran the course in 19:10.
In the girls competition, Conneaut had the best showing after finishing 15th overall. Keaira Smeltzer paced the lady Blue Devils after finishing the course in 21:06 for 22nd place. Kaylee Montes (22:29) and Chloe Fields (23:59) placed 50th and 88th, respectively.
The Cambridge Springs girls squad finished 22nd in the team competition. Audrey Bullock finished in 66th place with a time of 23:06. Paige Porter placed in 93rd after finishing the course in 24:09.
Bulldogs compete in Hershey
HERSHEY — The Meadville cross country team participated in the Foundation Invitational on Saturday in Hershey.
For the boys team, Max Dillaman had the best showing after placing 46th with a time of 17:52. Charlie Minor finished 88th with a time of 18:38. Ethan Lucas (21:24) placed 246th.
In the girls' competition, Megan Puleio paced the Lady Bulldogs with a time of 21:25, which landed her 46th overall. Camryn Guffey finished 82nd with a time of 22:28. Abby Stump (24:37) finished 162nd, Natalia Coppola (26:09) was 199th and Maddie Aitken (26:21) ended up 205th overall.
