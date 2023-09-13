COCHRANTON — Cochranton’s girls volleyball team beat Eisenhower 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-7) on Tuesday at The Bird Cage.
Maggie Williams totaled 25 assists at setter. Brooklyn Needler led the offense with 14 kills. Dani Hoffman added eight kills and six digs while Macie Williams contributed seven digs and five aces.
Cochranton is 4-0 overall and in Region 2 action. The Cards will play at North East today in a non-region match.
Eagles prevail against Fairview
ERIE — The Conneaut Eagles girls volleyball team defeated Fairview in four sets in a non-region match on Tuesday (27-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20).
Lainie Harrington had 21 kills, three blocks and two aces in the tightly-contested game. Payten Karastury dished out a solid 35 assists.
Paris Karastury provided strong defense with 21 digs along with her four aces. Courtney Vennare also had 12 kills and Emily Vennare had five blocks.
The Eagles will be back in action on Thursday at Clarion at 7 p.m.
Maplewood sweeps Youngsville
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood volleyball team swept Youngsville 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-11) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Sophomore Maggie Means dished 21 assists and added five kills and three blocks. Elizabeth Hunter had seven kills with five blocks while Madison O’Hara had seven kills and 11 digs.
Maplewood is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Tigers will play at Erie First on Thursday.
Cambridge Springs defeats Tidioute Charter
TIDIOUTE — The Cambridge Springs volleyball team beat Tidioute Charter 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-12) in a Region 2 match on Tuesday.
Brooke Eldred led the offense with 11 kills while Payton Leandro and Bridget Bullock added six and five, respectively. Kenda Boozer dished 13 assists and Bullock has 12.
Cambridge Springs is 3-1 overall and in region action. The Blue Devils will host Eisenhower on Thursday.
Lady Eagles blank Oilers
OIL CITY — Conneaut beat Oil City 8-0 in girls soccer action on Tuesday at Oil City High School.
The Eagles led 4-0 at halftime and added four more goals in the second half. Jaidyn Jordan had a hat trick with three goals on three shots. Hannah Brady had one goal and two assists.
Alayna Ott had three assists and one goal, Brianna Nader had one assists, Lana Johnston, Maddie Robertson and Kylie Mattera each added one goal. Victoria Medrick added one assists.
In goal, Haylee Morini saved one ball.
Conneaut is 3-2 overall and will host Franklin on Thursday to open its Region 5 schedule.
Bison down Panthers
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown volleyball team lost to Fort LeBoeuf 3-1 (26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22) in a non-region match on Tuesday.
Brywn McLauglin led the offense with 10 kills. Alyssa Arblaster and Lyndzee Amory added nine and seven kills, respectively.
Lindsey Greco dished 31 assists. On defense, Rylie Braymer led with 15 digs while Kacie Mook and Greco each added eight. McLaughlin had four blocks.
Saegertown is 2-1 overall and will play a Region 3 match at Titusville on Thursday.
Eagles race with Rockets
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut cross country team raced against Titusville in a home Region 7 duel meet on Tuesday.
Titusville won the boys race 30-25 and Conneaut won the girls race 34-22.
For the boys, Conneaut had the second, third, fourth and sixth finishers, but trailed behind Titusville’s Bryan Johnson, who finished with a 19:21 time.
Mitchell Iasko finished first in the boys meet for the Conneaut Eagles with a time of exactly 20 minutes.
Keaira Smeltzer finished first overall with a time of 22:22 and led Conneaut to a win in the girls portion of the meet.
The Eagles next race will be at the Commodore Perry Invitational on Saturday.
PENNCREST rivals race at Saegertown
SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs and Saegertown cross country teams competed in a Region 1 cross country meet Tuesday in rainy Saegertown.
With Cambridge Springs not having enough runners for a girls team, only the boys times counted toward the head-to-head result, which was a 40-15 win for Saegertown.
Quinn Simmerman of Cambridge Springs had the best individual time as he crossed the finish line at 18:32. Nick Finck, also of Cambridge Springs, followed at 18:38.
Both teams will race again on Saturday at the Commodore Perry Invitational at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.