CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Class 6A Erie 46-38 on Tuesday night at the Devils Den. The win improves the Blue Devils’ record to 4-1 on the season.
The Blue Devils had three players score in double digits. Jordyn Wheeler led the way with 15 points and added five rebounds. Hailee Rodgers contributed 12 points while Makenzie Yanc scored 10 points. Yanc also earned seven assists and five rebounds.
Cambridge will take on Burrell, a WPIAL school, on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs fall to Knights
FRANKLIN — The Meadville boys basketball team lost 59-53 to non-region opponent Franklin on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have lost three consecutive games and are now 1-3 on the season.
The two teams were tied at 39 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 20-14 in the final eight minutes.
Jack Burchard led all scorers with 20 points on eight made baskets. Khalon Simmons was also in double figures with 16 points. Kellen Ball contributed nine points.
Damon Curry led the Knights with 19 points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers. Jalen Wood added 16 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc.
Meadville will look to get back on track during its first home game of the season on Friday against Oil City in another non-region game at 7 p.m.
Panthers stay undefeated
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 62-57 win against non-region opponent Reynolds.
Brady Greco led the Panthers with 19 points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers. Collin Jones also scored in double figures with 17 points. Hank Shaffer contributed nine points.
“Great team victory,” head coach Chris Greco said. “Down two starters and got major contributions from the entire team.”
Saegertown will next host another non-region opponent in Greenville on Friday at 7 p.m.
Chargers drop close contest
HADLEY — The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team lost to Commodore Perry 56-53 on Tuesday night. The Chargers are 3-2 after dropping back-to-back games.
Allen Miller scored 21 points on four 3-pointers. Nathan Frano also ended the night in double figures with 16 points. Aaron Hoegerl contributed nine points.
Crawford Christian will look to get back on track at home on Friday against Harvest Baptist at 5:30 p.m.
The Chargers took a 22-20 lead into the locker room, but the Panthers outscored them 36-31 during the second half.
Kyle Stringert led the Panthers with 25 points and finished a perfect 12-12 at the free-throw line.
