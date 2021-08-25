CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut boys golf team beat Jamestown in a nine-hole match between the two teams at Oakland Beach Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Eagles posted a 175. They were led by Cooper Baum and Jake Welcher who both shot a 42. Kole Flint and Ryan Richardson followed with a 45 and 46, respectively.
The Muskies shot a 212. Leading the team was Cole Ternent with a 47. Aiden Sweezy was next and posted a 50. Rounding out the team was Aidan Woyt (56) and Dawson Burdick (59)
Prep wins Region 6 Mega Match
NORTH EAST – Cathedral Prep won a Region 6 Mega Match at Green Meadows Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Ramblers narrowly beat out McDowell 321-326.
Meadville placed fourth out of seven schools with a 338.
The Bulldogs are in fourth place in the region after two events.
Harbor Creek Mega Match @ Green Meadows
1) Cathedral Prep (321): Taylor Breckin 76, Alex Vahey 77, Trey Thompson 82, Ryan Eastbourn 86
2) McDowell (326): John Feretti 78, Ricky Gladden 81, Logan Carrick 83, Joey DeAngelo 84
3) Erie High (337): Kyle Westfall 76, Eli Nicklas 82, Evan Nadzam 85, Austin Williams 94
4) Meadville (338): Michael Mahoney 84, Alex Burgess 84, Robert Mahoney 84, Sam Coppola 86
5) Harborcreek (340): Nick Simon 82, Gio Barbato 84, Isaac Schaaf 85, Cam Forcht 89
6) Warren (366): Owen Blum 84, Braddock Damore 86, Owen Becker 95, Conner Zaffino 101
7) General McLane (367): Jackson Dailey 88, Ross Morrow 90, Braeden Means 93, Greyson Rhodes 95
Bears win Oakland
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Union City boys golf team won the Conneaut Mega Match at Oakland Beach Golf Course on Monday.
The Bears finished with a team score of 320 and featured the lowest individual score of the day, Josh James (71). Also shooting low for Union City was Cole DeSimone and Tyler Parkhurst with a 79 and 82, respectively.
Conneaut placed second at the match. The Eagles posted a 340 and were led by Cooper Baum who shot a 77.
Dylan Flinchbaugh, of Saegertown, posted the second lowest score of the day with a 73. His Panthers placed third (355).
Cambridge Springs and Maplewood finished in fifth and sixth at the match. Brock Cunningham led the Blue Devils with a 97. Lucas Groger and Avery Polatas each shot a 120 to pace the Tigers.
CASH Mega Match at Oakland Beach
1) Union City (320): Josh James 71, Cole DeSimone 79, Tyler Parkhurst 82, Matt Bennett 88.
2.) Conneaut (340): Cooper Baum 77, Jake Welchek 83, Kole Flint 89, Ryan Richardson 91.
3) Saegertown (355): Dylan Flinchbaugh 73, Joseph Grundy 84, Jonathan Grundy 87, Wyatt Zirkle 111.
4) Seneca (359): Joe Petrarca 77, Dylan Marie 94, Ben Runser 92, Jacob Bender 96.
5) Cambridge Springs (407): Brock Cunningham 97, Josh Reisenauer 98, Gunnar Gage 105, Brady Campbell 107.
6) Maplewood (496): Lucas Groger 120, Avery Palotas 120, Nathan Bernoski 126, Abigal Cango 130.
Girls golf
CASH beats Bulldogs
MEADVILLE – The Conneaut girls golf team beat Meadville 163 to 172 in a dual match at The Country Club on Tuesday.
Julianna Jacobs led the Lady Eagles with a 51. Close behind was Maggie Battles (55) and Jacqui Detelich (57).
Phoebe Templin, a senior for Meadville, shot the lowest individual score with a 45. Next was Kelsey Hefner (60) and Kayla Germanoski (67).