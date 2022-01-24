MERCER — The Cochranton wrestling team took home first place at the Mercer VFW Tournament this weekend, finishing with a total of 165.5 points. Meadville finished in third place with 137 points while Cambridge Springs ended in fourth place with 121 points.
Blake Foulk helped the Cardinals earn first place by winning the 126 bracket. Foulk defeated Sam Jacobs of Armstrong in four minutes and 45 seconds in the championship match.
The Bulldogs also had a first-place finisher in Griffin Buzzell at 189. Buzzell defeated Jackson Carico of Cambridge Springs 10-0 to win the tournament.
Caleb Anderson made it to the championship as the number-one seed at 113, but lost to Colin Bartley of Laurel 10-2. Jack Martinec also fell short of a first-place finish after losing to Wyatt Lazar of Commodore Perry 2-1 at 132.
The Cardinals had another second place finisher in Stetson Boozer at 160. Boozer lost to Grant Mackay of Laurel 16-7. Rhoan Woodrow also finished second at 215, losing to Gavyn Ayers of Coudersport 4-3 in the championship match.
Ben Fuller (106) and Brighton Anderson (145) finished third in their respective tournaments. Preston Gordon (120) and Brody Beck (126) brought home third-place finishes for the Blue Devils.
Tigers rout Seneca 63-43
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated Seneca 63-43 in a Region 2 matchup on Saturday. With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-0 in region competition and 10-2 overall.
The Tigers jumped on the Bobcats early after going out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter.
Sadie Thomas led all scorers with 20 points while going 5 of 6 at the free throw line. Izzy Eimer contributed with 15 points to go along with a pair of threes. Lilianne Moorhead also ended the game in double figures with 11 points.
Maplewood will return to the court tonight for another region matchup at Youngsville at 7:30 p.m.
Panthers crush Youngsville 51-16
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Youngsville 51-16 on Saturday.
The Panthers dominated the game from the start after going out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers expanded their lead to 27-11 going into the locker room.
The Panthers had a trio of scorers who finished in double digits. Hailee Gregor led all scorers with 15 points. Averie Braymer contributed 11 points. Mollie Przybrowski added 10 points to go along with a pair of threes.
Saegertown will be back in action tonight for another region match at Eisenhower at 7:30 p.m.