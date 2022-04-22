COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team crushed Region 2 foe Rocky Grove 18-3 on Thursday.
After scoring seven runs in the first inning, the Lady Cardinals followed that up with eight more runs in the second. The Lady Cardinals added three more runs in the fourth inning. After that, the game was called due to the mercy rule.
Three Lady Cardinals had three-hit performances: Kaylin Rose, Jaylin McGill and Megan Heim. Heim finished with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs. McGill also went a perfect 3-3 with a pair of RBIs and four runs. McGill hit a triple and a home run in Thursday's contest. Rose went 3-4 with an RBI and two runs. Chelsey Freyermuth also went yard for the Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Orioles committed a total of nine errors in the contest.
Cochranton is scheduled to go to Lakeview for a non-region tilt today at 4 p.m.
Rocky Grove (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 2-1-1-0, Cresswell 2-0-1-0, Rice 1-1-0-0, Montgomery 2-0-0-0, Mawhinney 1-1-0-0, Knapp 0-0-0-1, Taylor 1-0-0-0, Toland 2-0-1-1, Tucker 1-0-0-0. Totals 12-3-3-2.
Cochranton (18)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 4-2-3-1, Jackson 4-0-0-0, McGill 3-4-3-2, Heim 3-2-3-4, Needler 1-1-1-0, Freyermuth 3-2-1-2, Richter 4-3-2-1, Lippert 3-0-1-0, Williams 1-1-0-0, Douglas 1-0-0-0, Ewing 2-2-1-1, Hoffman 2-1-0-0, McClain 1-0-0-0. Totals 32-18-15-12.
Rocky Grove 201 0xx x — 3 3 9
Cochranton 780 3xx x — 18 15 0
BATTING
2B: RG — Toland; C — Heim 3, Richter.
3B: C — McGill.
HR: C — McGill, Freyermuth.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Cresswell LP 3.1-15-18-7-6-3; C — Ewing WP 3-2-3-3-0-10, Needler 1-1-0-0-2-0.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-2; Cochranton 3-2.
Bears blank Panthers 1-0
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown softball team was shutout 1-0 against Region 2 foe Union City on Thursday.
Alissa Leech drove in the game's only run on a single at the top of the sixth inning for the Lady Bears.
The game was a pitchers' duel as the Lady Bears recorded only three hits while the Lady Panthers mustered four hits. Hailee Gregor earned two of the Lady Panthers' hits.
Abby Tingley earned the win for the Lady Bears after going seven innings while striking out 14 batters.
Mikaila Obenrader took the loss for the Lady Panthers as she went seven innings while allowing three hits, four walks and a run and earning nine strikeouts.
Saegertown will look to get back on track as it hosts region opponent Rocky Grove on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Union City (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Zielinski 2-0-1-0, Gates-Bowersox 3-1-0-0, Higley 2-0-0-0, Reynolds 2-0-0-0, Leech 3-0-1-1, Gregor 3-0-0-0, Tingley 3-0-0-0, Chapman 3-0-1-0. Totals 23-1-3-1.
Saegertown (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-0-0-0, Braymer 3-0-0-0, Houck 3-0-1-0, Obenrader 3-0-0-0, Paris 3-0-1-0, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Diesing 3-0-0-0, Gregor 3-0-2-0, Mook 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-0-4-0.
Union City 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Saegertown 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Tingley WP 7-4-0-0-14-0; S — Obenrader LP 7-3-1-1-9-4.
Records: Union City 4-0; Saegertown 2-2.
Panthers sweep Eagles
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team swept region opponent Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17) on Thursday. With the win, the Panthers improve their record to 5-2.
Brady Greco stuffed the stat sheet with 26 assists, nine kills and two aces and kills each. Jaden Wilkins led the Panthers with 12 kills and added five digs. Quincy Zook recorded seven kills while Sam Hetrick contributed 11 digs and four aces.
Saegertown will next go to take on another region opponent in Rocky Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CASH downs Rocky Grove in four sets
ROCKY GROVE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team beat Rocky Grove 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20) in a region match at Rocky Grove High School on Thursday.
Spencer Foister coordinated the offense with 23 assists and added three kills and three aces while Carter Osborn added 15 assists of his own. Evan Alsdorf drilled 16 kills and had two blocks. Nolan Rados hammered 12 kills and tallied three blocks and two aces.
"Rocky Grove put up a really good fight and made us work really hard for the win tonight. CASH came to life by the third set and really started passing well," Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast said. "The hitters were killing it tonight and our setters were putting up beautiful assists. Our serving was not great and we will work on that."
Conneaut is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in region action. The Eagles will host Cathedral Prep on Tuesday for senior night.