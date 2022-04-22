David H. Magee, 57, of Clemmets Road, Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. David was born on October 4, 1964, in Titusville to the late Lyle Magee and Joann (Lingo) Weidner. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School, class of 1982. David was previously…