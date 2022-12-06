COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team earned its first win of the season in a non-region match up against West Middlesex on Monday. The win brings the Cardinals' record to 1-2 on the season.
Ella Gallo and Abby Knapka led the way with 10 points apiece. Eve Pfeiffer added nine points while Marley Rodax and Macie Williams contributed seven each. Knapka and Pfeiffer grabbed six rebounds each.
Cochranton will be back in action on the road on Thursday against Fort LeBoeuf at 7 p.m. in another non-region bout
West Middlesex (36)
Stevens 7 5-12 19, Mild 1 6-12 8, Gilmore 1 1-1 3, Bubcock 1 0-0 2, Kildoo 1 0-0 2, Briggs 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 12-25 36.
Cochranton (40)
Gallo 2 3-4 10, Knapka 5 0-0 10, Pfeiffer 4 1-2 9, Williams 2 0-0 7, Rodax 3 1-4 7, McCartney 0 1-2 1.
Totals 16 6-12 44.
West Middlesex;14;7;10;5;—;36
Cochranton;17;9;5;13;—;44
3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo, Williams.
Records: West Middlesex 1-2, 0-0 Region 1; Cochranton 1-2, 0-0 Region 2.
Eagles blow out Girard
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Girard 46-15 on Monday. The Eagles now own a 2-1 record on the season.
The Eagles jumped out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and never relinquished their margin.
Hannah Brady led the Eagles with 11 points. Jacqui Detelich added nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Lainie Harrington contributed eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Carly Perrye grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Eagles will be back in action on the road on Thursday to take on fellow Crawford County squad Maplewood at 7 p.m.
Girard (15)
Polk 2 0-0 7, Flynn 1 0-0 2, Parsons 1 0-0 2, Bock 1 0-0 2, Straim 1 0-0 2.
Totals 6 0-0 15.
Conneaut (46)
Brady 5 1-2 11, Detelich 3 3-3 9, L. Harrington 4 0-2 8, Crabb 2 0-0 2, Co. Perrye 2 0-2 4, E. Harrington 0 0-0 3, Ca. Perrye 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 1 0-2 2, Poff 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 5-13 46.
Girard;4;5;2;4;—;15
Conneaut;15;6;14;11;—;46
3-point goals: Girard — Polk; Conneaut — E. Harrington.
Records: Conneaut 2-1, 0-0 Region 5.
