LINESVILLE — The Cochranton boys basketball team took down Conneaut 57-53 in overtime in a non-region matchup on Tuesday. The Cardinals improve to 4-7 while the Eagles stand at 3-7 on the season.
Chase Miller led the Cardinals with 21 points. Miller made eight shots from the field and went 5-6 at the free-throw line. Landon Homa joined Miller in double figures with 13 points. Walker Carroll contributed nine points.
Connor Perrye paced the Eagles with 21 points to go along with three 3-pointers. Tristan Shelatz added 13 points.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday. Cochranton will host Union City in a Region 3 matchup while Conneaut will go to Cambridge Springs for a non-region game. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Panthers lose close one
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team lost to Region 2 foe Eisenhower 57-55 at Saegertown High School on Tuesday.
After grabbing a 14-11 lead in the first quarter, Eisenhower outscored Saegertown 20-11 in the second to lead 31-25 at halftime. Saegertown outscored Eisenhower over the final 16 minutes but it wasn’t enough as the Knights held on for a two-point win.
Saegertown was led in scoring by Brady Greco with 15. Henry Shaffer and Sully Zirkle added 12 and 10, respectively.
Eisenhower was paced by Kris Bunk with 20 points. Wyatt Lookenhouse added 10 and Kael Hunt scored 10.
Saegertown is 2-1 in region action and 8-4 overall. The Panthers play at Youngsville on Friday in another region matchup at 7 p.m.
