COCHRANTON — In a matchup of two Crawford County teams, Cochranton swept Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-14) on Thursday at The Bird Cage. The Lady Cardinals are now 9-0 overall and 8-0 in Region 2 play. Cochranton has swept the season series with Cambridge.
Devyn Sokol led the team with 11 kills. Dani Hoffman and Claire McCartney added five and four kills, respectively. Brooklyn Needler contributed nine kills, eight digs and five digs. Taytum Jackson compiled 10 digs while Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 30 assists.
For Cambridge, Claire Mumford led the team with seven service points while earning five kills. Kylee Miller led with three digs while Brooke Eldred compiled four kills and two blocks. Kenda Boozer contributed 10 assists.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday. Cambridge Springs hosts Region 2 opponent Iroquois while Cochranton will play region foe Erie First Christian at home. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Before the varsity game, Cochranton welcomed players head coach Marci Malliard coached during her tenure. It is Malliard’s final year of coaching and players from her past eagerly visited The Bird Cage to see their former coach. Visit Meadvilletribune.com for a slideshow.
Tigers sweep Ike
RUSSELL — The Maplewood girls volleyball team completed a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-5, 25-11) over Region 2 opponent Eisenhower. The Lady Tigers are now 8-2 overall and 7-1 in region play.
Sadie Thomas led the team with 11 kills while Elizabeth Hunter and Megan Woge added four kills each. McKenna Crawford contributed 11 digs and four aces. Bailey Varndell paced the offense with 23 assists. Varndell also earned 10 aces.
Maplewood will stay on the road to take on another region opponent in Iroquois on Monday at 7 p.m.
Panthers win in three sets
GREENVILLE — The Saegertown girls volleyball team defeated Region 3 opponent Greenville 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-16) on Thursday. With the win, the Panthers improved to 5-0 in region play and 7-1 overall.
Brywn McLaughlin and Alyssa Arblaster led the team with eight kills each. Maggie Triola and Lyndzee Amory added five and four kills, respectively. Defensively, Rylie Braymer led the team with eight digs while Kacie Mook contributed five. McLaughlin and Lindsey Greco each earned three aces. Greco also compiled 24 assists as setter.
Saegertown will play in another road match against non-region opponent Harbor Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CASH downs Erie High
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls volleyball swept Erie High 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-18) in a Region 5 matchup on Thursday night. The win improves the Lady Eagles’ record to 6-0 on the season.
Kaylee Mattera led the team with 19 kills. Sylvia Prebor contributed seven kills and three blocks. Paris Karastury and Ashley Crabb earned seven digs each. Mackenzie Wensel compiled five digs, four aces and three digs. Running the offense, Payten Karastury dished out 31 assists and added five digs defensively.
Conneaut will next host non-region opponent Wilmington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tigers blank Braves
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood girls soccer team posted a 3-0 shutout against Region 3 opponent Iroquois.
The Lady Tigers got on the board when Abby Zook put the ball into the net off a rebound. In the opening minutes of the second half, Maya Marshall sent a pass from midfield to Adrianna Stearns, who sent the ball past the net to make it 2-0. Later in the half, Stearns scored her second goal of the game off a cross from Avery Palotas.
Both Mady Banik and Madi Vannort shared time at the net for the shutout.
Maplewood will be back in action on Monday as it hosts Corry for a non-region matchup at 4 p.m.
Eagles tie Hickory
HERMITAGE — The Conneaut girls soccer team tied non-region opponent Hickory 1-1 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles are now 5-2-1 on the season.
Entering halftime, the game was tied at 1 after Alayna Ott found the back of the net for Conneaut. After a scoreless second half, the game went into overtime. Neither team could find the back of the net during the two overtime periods and the game ended as a tie.
Goalie Savannah Burns saved 12 out of 13 shots for the Lady Eagles.
“Both teams fought to the bitter end,” said Conneaut head coach Erick Denihan. “This was a great game by both teams.”
The Lady Eagles will host Oil City in another non-region game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
