TIDIOUTE — The Cochranton girls volleyball team completed a 3-0 sweep (24-16, 25-6, 25-6) against Region 2 opponent Tidioute Community Charter School. With the win, the Cards improve to 11-1 overall and 10-0 in region play.
Brooklyn Needler earned 10 kills and four aces. Marley Rodax and Eve Pfeiffer added nine and six kills, respectively. At setter, Dana Jackson dished 28 assists. Jackson and Devyn Sokol recorded nine aces each. The Lady Cardinals totaled 24 aces.
After hosting a tournament this Saturday, Cochranton will go on the road to take on another region opponent in Iroquois on Monday at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs beat Bison
The Meadville boys soccer team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday. The win evens the Bulldogs’ record at 6-6.
The Bison gained the lead thanks to a goal by KC Wasielewski at the 25 minute mark. Later in the half, Meadville’s Graham Shellhaas tied the game on an assist from Alex Kinder. The game was tied for most of the second half. With about 11:30 left, Simon Farrelly-Jackson threw to a wide-open Tate Walker who scored to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. With about three minutes left, Bulldogs goalie Noah Stump made a save off a free kick to ensure the win.
“I was tough on a lot of my boys on the sidelines and each one rose to the occasion and kept our intensity up,” said Meadville head coach Jim Miller. “We were able to make some nice runs and get some pressure into the corners.”
The Bulldogs will return to Region 5 play as they will go to Corry on Saturday at 11 a.m.
CCA wins 4-0
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Conneaut, Ohio, 4-0 at Seco-Warwick Field in Meadville on Thursday.
The Chargers tallied two goals in each half to bury the Spartans. Ben Wise scored twice and added one assist. Ethan Mattocks and Cali Lewis each scored once while Marquis McHale and Aaron Hoegerl each added an assist.
“We started slowly. We were missing one of our starting midfielders so we had to shuffle the lineup. It took some time to find our footing but we finally got into a rhythm,” Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattock said. “Our reserve players Cali Lewis, Marquis McHale, Tristan Mook, Coehyn Maynard and Drake Peterman stepped up and played well.”
Kodi Flint and Dan Tyson split time at goalie for the shutout.
It was also the team’s senior night. The team’s four seniors — Wise, Tyson, Flint and Coehyn Maynard were recognized after the game.
“Wise and Tyson have provided steady leadership for the young team. Flint is coming off an injury and Maynard is new to the team this season,” Mattocks said. “All four have contributed to our success so far this season. They’ve continued the Chargers’ legacy of commitment, character, courage and class. We are proud of them.”
CCA will play at Portersville Christian on Saturday.
Conneaut blanks Franklin
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team defeated Region 5 opponent Franklin 2-0 on Wednesday. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve their region record to 4-0 with an 8-2-1 record overall.
Hannah Brady scored both goals for the Eagles, one in the first half and the other in the second half. Alayna Ott and Laurynn Pelc each earned an assist.
Savannah Burns picked up the shutout at goal while recording seven saves.
Conneaut will be back in action on the road to take on Cambridge Springs for an all-Crawford County matchup on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Panthers beat Oil City
OIL CITY — The Saegertown boys soccer team posted a 1-0 win over Region 4 foe Oil City. The win gives the Panthers their second win of the season. Their record now stands at 2-7.
The lone goal of the match came from Lincoln Kier, who scored off an assist from Elliot McWright.
“It was an excellent free kick that Lincoln managed to get a head on and chip it right over the keeper,” said Saegertown head coach Sarah Watson.
Brennen McWright earned the shutout in goal.
The Panthers will return home to face another region opponent in Titusville on Monday at 4 p.m.
