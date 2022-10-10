ERIE — The Cochranton girls volleyball team defeated Region 2 opponent Iroquois 3-0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-18) on Monday. With the win, the Lady Cardinals improve to 11-0 in region play and 12-1 overall.
Devyn Sokol led the team with 12 kills while Brooklyn Needler recorded seven kills and aces each. Eve Pfeiffer and Claire McCartney earned five kills each. Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 28 assists.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action today as they host another region opponent in Eisenhower at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs fall to Mars 7-2
WARRENDALE — The Meadville Bulldog hockey team fell to PIHL opponent Mars 7-2 on Monday night. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the season.
Zack Schepner and Preston Phillis scored for the Bulldogs. Both goals came in the second period.
Overall, the Fightin' Planets outshot the Bulldogs 41-24.
"Probably one of the most embarrassing losses in a very long time," said Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett. "Right now, we're not a good hockey team."
Meadville will have a week off before going to Palmer Imaging Arena to take on Franklin Regional on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. for another conference matchup.
