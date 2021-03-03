Cochranton got off to a hot start, outscoring Youngsville 13-2 in the first quarter, on its way to a 45-22 win on Tuesday in the first game of a Region 2 girls basketball doubleheader.
Lexie Moore led the Cardinals with 11 points. Jaylin McGill had 10 points, Shelby McBryar eight points and Chelsey Freyermuth seven points.
After its win over the Eagles in Youngsville, Cochranton took the short trip to Eisenhower to complete its region schedule. The Cardinals hit 14 3-pointers on their way to a 61-40 win over the Knights.
Moore had five treys and finished with 20 points for Cochranton. Carley Richter added 12 points.
The Cardinals are now 9-9 overall and 8-6 in Region 2.
Eagles top Hornets
LINESVILLE — Conneaut wrapped up region play at .500 with a 56-35 win over Hickory on Monday in Region 5 girls basketball action.
Rylee Jones led the Eagles with 21 points, seven assists and three steals in the win. Jaelyn Blood tallied 16 points and five rebounds. Emma Stevenson also had five boards.
The Eagles are now 7-10 overall and 6-6 in Region 5, heading into their regular season finale with Greenville tonight.
Boys basketball
Cats stop Mustangs
MERCER — In what could be a preview of a District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal, Saegertown put together a big second half to to beat Mercer 52-40 in non-region boys basketball action on Monday.
Jaden Wilkins finished with 19 points for the Panthers, going 13 of 15 from the free throw line. Max Fuller had 18 points and Brady Greco chipped in with eight points.
Saegertown is 13-8 overall. Mercer is 12-9.
GM topples Cardinals
EDINBORO — Five players scored in double figures to lead General McLane to a 79-38 rout over Cochranton on Monday in non-region boys basketball action.
Carson Seneta led the Lancers (3-9) with 14 points. Alex Bruce, Danny Bruce and Tyler Banko had 11 points each. Owen Martin scored 10 points. General McLane hit 11 3-pointers as a team.
Leading the way for Cochranton (13-7) were Tyler George (10 points), Keeton Grimes (nine points) and Wyatt Barzak (eight points).