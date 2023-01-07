COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team handily defeated Region 3 rival Maplewood 79-47 on Friday night at the Bird Cage. After Friday’s game, the Cardinals are 3-7 while the Tigers are 2-9.
The Tigers led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter. From there, the Cardinals dominated. The Cardinals ended the first half by outscoring the Tigers 30-11 to take a 44-31 lead into the locker room. The Cardinals grew their lead even more during the second half after outscoring the Tigers 35-16.
Chase Miller dominated after totaling 30 points. Miller made 10 shots from the field, which included three 3-pointers. Miller also went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Dominic Matt joined Miller in double figures with 11 points. Landon Homa and Walker Carroll compiled nine points each. In total, the Cardinals converted on eight 3-pointers. Matt and Carroll each earned a pair while Homa contributed one.
Ethan Peterson paced the Tigers with 16 points to go along with a trio of 3-pointers. Cole Doolittle and Isaac Williams contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively. Williams also earned a pair of 3-pointers.
Maplewood is back in action tonight in a home game against non-region opponent Reynolds at 2:30 p.m. Cochranton will next go on the road to take on Conneaut on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a non-region matchup.
Maplewood (47)
E. Peterson 5 3-6 16, Doolittle 4 4-6 12, Williams 4 0-0 10, Lentz 2 2-2 6, Beuchat 0 2-3 2, Woge 0 1-4 1.
Totals 15 12-21 47.
Cochranton (79)
C. Miller 10 7-8 30, Matt 4 1-1 11, Homa 2 4-4 9, W. Carroll 3 1-2 9, B. Rynd 3 2-2 8, J. Rynd 3 1-7 7, D. Carroll 2 1-3 5.
Totals 27 17-27 79.
Maplewood;20;11;8;8;—;47
Cochranton;14;30;18;17;—;79
3-point goals: Maplewood — E. Peterson 3, Williams 2; Cochranton — C. Miller 3, Matt 2, W. Carroll 2, Homa.
Records: Maplewood 2-9, 1-1 Region 3; Cochranton 3-7, 1-1 Region 3.
Tigers win two games in two days
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team won back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday to improve to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in region play. On Thursday, the Tigers defeated Region 2 opponent Union City 51-19.
The Tigers exerted their dominance from the start as they went out to a 23-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Madison Eimer led all scorers with 17 points to go along with a trio of 3-pointers. Savannah O’Hara was also in double figures with 10 points. Sadie Thomas was right behind O’Hara with nine points.
On Friday, the Tigers bested Franklin 46-24 in a non-region matchup. The Tigers led 17-5 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Thomas led all scorers with 21 points and converted on three 3-pointers. O’Hara and Eimer contributed 12 and eight points, respectively.
Maplewood will be back in action on the road on Monday against another region opponent in Rocky Grove at 7 p.m.
Maplewood (51)
Eimer 6 2-2 17, S. O’Hara 5 0-0 10, Thomas 3 2-2 9, M. O’Hara 3 1-2 4, Despenes 2 0-0 4, Koelle 1 0-0 2, Vergona 0 1-2 1, Means 0 1-2 1.
Totals 20 7-10 51.
Union City (19)
Van Tassel 3 0-2 6, Messenger 1 1-2 3, Brenner 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Wienczkoyski 0 2-2 2, Magee 0 1-2 1, Higley 0 1-2 1.
Totals 6 5-11 19.
Maplewood;23;10;17;1;—;51
Union City ;7;6;4;2;—;19
3-point goals: Maplewood — Eimer 3, Thomas.
Records: Maplewood 8-3, 3-0 Region 2; Union City 3-4, 1-1 Region 2.
Maplewood (46)
Thomas 7 4-5 21, S. O’Hara 4 2-3 12, Eimer 3 1-3 8, Means 1 1-2 3, M. O’Hara 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-2 0.
Totals 16 8-15 46.
Franklin (24)
Adams 2 4-5 8, Je. Blum 3 2-2 8, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Boal 0 2-4 2, LaJeunessee 0 2-3 2, Curry 0 2-2 2.
Totals 6 11-16 24.
Maplewood;17;13;14;2;—;46
Franklin;9;17;8;6;—;40
3-point goals: Maplewood — Thomas 3, S. O’Hara 2, Eimer.
Records: Maplewood 8-3, 3-0 Region 2; Franklin 6-4, 0-0 Region 5.
Panthers down Bears
UNION CITY — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated Region 3 foe Union City 58-43 on Friday. The win improves the Panthers’ record to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in region play.
After only being up two at halftime, the Panthers pulled away in the second half after outscoring the Bears 41-28.
Brady Greco led the Panthers with 18 points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers. Collin Jones was second on the team with 13 points. Henry Shaffer and Sully Zirkle added 10 and nine points, respectively.
“Our defensive effort was very good tonight,” said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. “When we moved the ball on offense the way we were supposed to, we did very well. Credit to Union City as they had a great game plan in place. We got a few great stops in key moments and executed very well making some great decisions in the second half. Happy to get a region win on the road.”
Saegertown will next host another region opponent in Eisenhower on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Greco 8 0-0 18, Jones 3 6-7 13, Shaffer 3 4-4 10, Zirkle 4 0-2 9, Yoder 2 1-1 6, Huson 0 2-2 2.
Totals 20 13-18 58.
Union City (43)
Drayer 6 2-4 14, James 4 0-0 11, Post 3 2-4 8, Wingard 2 0-0 5, Eliason 1 0-0 2, Blakeslee 1 0-0 2, Haskell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 17 5-10 43.
Saegertown;6;11;22;19;—;58
Union City;5;10;16;12;—;43
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2, Jones, Yoder, Zirkle; Union City — James 3, Wingard.
Records: Saegertown 8-3, 2-0 Region 3; Union City 3-6, 0-1 Region 3.
