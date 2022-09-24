MERCER — The Cochranton football team was shut out 45-0 at Mercer in a Region 1 game on Friday.
Mercer’s Carter Addison scored in the first quarter before Daemiyn Mattocks rushed for three second quarter touchdown for a 33-0 lead at halftime.
Mercer added two second half touchdowns to win 45-0. Mattocks led the Mustangs with 110 yards.
Cochranton was out-gained 309-57. Dustin Miller ran for 35 yards to lead the Cardinals.
Cochranton is 1-3 overall and 1-2 in region action. The Cardinals will host Lakeview next week.
Maplewood loses to Reynolds 64-0
REYNOLDS — The Maplewood football team lost to Reynolds 64-0 in Region 1 action on Friday.
Reynolds got out to a hot start and held a 36-0 lead at halftime. Reynolds running back Jalen Wagner ran for 394 yards and eight touchdowns in the blowout.
Reynolds is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in region games.
No stats were available for Maplewood.
Maplewood is 2-3 overall and 1-3 in region action. The Tigers will host Mercer next week for another region matchup.
Giliberto finishes second after playoff
RENO — Meadville’s Gino Giliberto finished in second place with a 78 after a one-hole playoff in the Bill Mook Memorial Tournament at Wanango Country Club on Friday. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak won first place after beating Gilberto in the playoff.
Overall, the Bulldogs finished third with a 353. After Gilberto, Phillip Pandolph and Chris Costa earned the lowest scores with an 84 and 86, respectively. Cole Soboleski finished with a 104 while Jake Friters and Sam Coppola each earned a 105.
Conneaut finished eighth with a team score of 393. Maxx Feather earned the lowest score for the Eagles with an 88. Aiden Tyson also scored below 100 with a 96. Robert Gowetski, Kyle Herr and Nathan Stockton finished with scores of 101, 108 and 119, respectively.
CCA soccer wins 4-2
BEAVER FALLS — The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers beat Plants and Pillars 4-2 in Beaver Falls on Friday.
CCA scored three first half goals, one from Aaron Hogerl, one from Hannah Mattocks and one from Ben Wise, to lead 3-1 at the break. Wise added another goal in the second half. Wise and Dan Tyson each had one assist.
“We outshot P&P 28-5 and controlled large portions of the match, but wasted a lot of opportunities,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said.
CCA is 6-3 on the season.
CCA volleyball sweeps foe
The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team swept Christian Life Academy 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) in Meadville on Friday.
The Chargers totaled 24 aces on the night, 10 of which were from Emma Walton. Walton also added 11 assists and two kills. Natalie Held recorded eight kills and two aces, Abryanna Epps added four kills and four aces while Taylor Frantz had five aces and two kills.
