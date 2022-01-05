GUYS MILLS — The Cochranton boys basketball team cruised past Maplewood 47-20 in the Region 2-opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. After leading by double digits at halftime, the Cardinals used a 20-2 advantage in the third quarter to put the game away.
Wyatt Barzak led the Cardinals with 11 points. Dawson Carroll added nine points. Landon Homa, Chase Miller and Kyle Hoffman each had eight.
Cole Doolittle led Maplewood with eight points.
Maplewood resumes play today in non-region action at home against Lakeview while Cochranton will return to the Bird Cage for non-region action against General McLane. Both games will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Maplewood (20)
Doolittle 4 0-0 8, Kennedy 1 2-2 4, Williams 0 0-0 3, Woge 0 0-0 3, Beuchat 0 2-4 2.
Totals 5 4-8 20.
Cochranton (47)
Barzak 3 5-6 11, Carroll 4 1-1 9, Homa 4 0-0 8, Miller 4 0-0 8, Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Domoff 0 0-0 3.
Totals 19 6-7 47.
Maplewood 4 6 2 8 — 20
Cochranton 14 10 20 3 — 47
3-point goals: Cochranton — Domhoff; Maplewood — Williams, Woge.
Records: Cochranton 3-4, 1-0 Region 2 ; Maplewood 2-6, 0-1 Region 2.
Cards fall to Sailors 39-34
STONEBORO — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Lakeview 39-34 in a non-region contest on Tuesday.
Cochranton’s Jaylin McGill scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Carly Ritcher made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
The Cardinals are 4-5 overall and are on a two-game skid. They play at Youngsville on Thursday for a Region 2 matchup.
Cochranton (34)
McGill 5 8-11, Ritcher 3 0-0 9, Freyermuth 1 3-6 5, Knapka 1 0-0 2, .
Totals 10 11-20 34.
Lakeview (39)
Gadsby 5 9-12 20, Sefton 3 0-0 7, Marstellar 3 0-0 6, K. Seddon 2 2-5 4, Seddon 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 11-21 39.
Cochranton 9 3 11 11 — 34
Lakeview 10 11 7 11 — 39
3-point goals: Cochranton — Ritcher 3; Lakeview — Gadsby, Sefton.
Records: Cochranton 4-5, 0-1 Region 2; Lakeview 7-1, 0-0 Region 4.
Meadville loses big in Fairview
FAIRVIEW — The Meadville Lady Bulldogs faced Fairview in a non-region game on Tuesday and lost 64-12.
Fairview’s Hope Garrity made six 3-pointers and scored 31 total points to lead her Tigers to a win.
Meadville’s Reese Burnett led the Lady ‘Dogs with five points. Avery Phillips scored three while Sydney Burchard and Phoebe Templin each added two.
Meadville is 1-8 overall and plays at Wilmington on Friday for a non-region game.
Meadville (12)
Burnett 2 1-2 5, Phillips 1 1-2 3, Burchard 0 2-2 2, Templin 1 0-0 2.
Totals 4 4-6 12.
Fairview (64)
H. Garrity 12 0-0 31, Zentis 4 2-2 10, Gemuso 4 0-0 8, Cronin 3 1-2 7, Heidt 1 2-2 4, Distefano 1 0-0 2, E. Garrity 1 0-0 2.
Totals 26 5-6 64.
Meadville 4 4 2 2 — 12
Fairview 23 20 12 9 — 64
3-point goals: Fairview — H. Garrity 6.
Records: Meadville 1-8, 0-1 Region 5; Fairview 7-0, 0-0 Region 3.
Bulldogs lose 7-2 to Franklin Regional
MURRAYSVILLE — The Meadville Bulldogs Hockey team lost 7-2 to Franklin Regional on Monday.
The ‘Dogs were down 3-2 late in the second period but the game got out of hand in the third period, Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said.
Philip Pandolph and Rocco Tartaglione each scored a goal for Meadville.
Meadville is now 9-3 in league play and will play at9 p.m. Armstrong on Thursday at
Michael Mahoney earned December player of the month in Class 2A. He is the first Meadville player to win the award in several years, Plunkett said.