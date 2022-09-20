Spa wins in four sets
RUSSELL — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team defeated Region 2 opponent Eisenhower 3-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19) on Monday.
Claire Mumford led the Lady Blue Devils with 10 kills while Audrey Bullock was right behind with nine kills. Payton Leandro contributed six kills.
Bullock led the team with 17 digs while Kylee Miller and Emily Boylan added 12 and 11, respectively. Brooke Eldred led with four blocks while Leandro earned two. Kendra Boozer dished 28 assists.
Overall, Miller led the team with 20 service points while Eldred and Mumford finished with 15 and 14, respectively.
Cambridge will next host PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Meadville girls golf team finished third in the final Region 3 mega mega match of the year on Monday at Meadville Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs finished with an overall score of 149.
Kelsi Hefner secured the lowest score with a 44 on the day. Brooke Hart was second on the team with a 49. Kennedy Gunn, Kayla baker and Kayla Germanoski finished with scores of 56, 57 and 64, respectively.
McDowell won the mega match with a team score of 132. Alexis Marsh led the Lady Trojans with a 40. Analise Wolf and Brooke Hamilton both finished with a 46.
Erie finished second with a 135. Elizabeth D'Andrea earned the lowest score of the match with a 37. Sheridan Sears was second on the team with a 45.
1) McDowell (132)
Alexis Marsh - 40
Analise Wolf - 46
Brooke Hamilton - 46
Ava Neumaier - 49 *
Ella Bickel - 51 *
2) Erie (135)
Elizabeth D'Andrea - 37
Sheridan Sears - 45
Josie Berdis - 53
Olivia Whaling - 57 *
3) Meadville (149)
Kelsi Hefner - 44
Brooke Hart - 49
Kennedy Gunn - 56
Kayla Baker - 57 *
Kayla Germanoski - 64 *
* = score not included in total
Lady Eagles take third in region match
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut girls golf team earned a third place finish in a Region 1 mega match at Grove City Country Club on Monday. The Lady Eagles finished with a team score of 334.
Brooke Wise earned a team-best 101 while Jacqui Detlich finished second on the team with a 105. Grace Hans, Skyla Vasquez and Mandy Bernhardt finished with scores of 128, 153 and 173, respectively.
Hickory won the mega match with an overall score of 234. Luciana Masters and Ava Liburdi both secured scores under 80, finishing with a 74 and 79, respectively.
West Middlesex placed second with a 309 while Grove City and Reynolds rounded out the final two spots.
1) Hickory (234)
Luciana Masters - 74
Ava Liburdi - 79
Sasha Petrochko - 81
Madeline Myers - 101 *
Ava Miklos - 107 *
2) West Middlesex (309)
Kate Sowers - 76
Maya Mourtacos - 114
KK Leonard - 119
Kylie Kimpan - 126 *
Kaylee McCarty - 137 *
3) Conneaut (334)
Brooke Wise - 101
Jacqui Detlich - 105
Grace Hans - 128
Skyla Vasquez - 153 *
Mandy Bernhardt - 173 *
4) Grove City (343)
Annie Arnold - 107
Elle Myford - 112
Emily McIlwain - 124
Emily Sindlinger - 134 *
5) Reynolds
Zoe Stern - 75
Anna Harpst - 96
* = score not included in total
Spa crushes Iroquois
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team dominated Region 3 opponent Iroquois 7-1. The win improves the Lady Blue Devils' record to 2-3-1 overall and 1-2-0 in region play.
Morgan Harris, Maggie Braymer and Isobel Yasenchack each scored twice for the Lady Blue Devils. Kaelynn Astor also found the back of the net once. Braymer, Yasenchack and Mallory Zook each earned an assist. The Lady Blue Devils compiled 22 shots, compared to one for Iroquois.
"CSHS came out strong and scored 2 goals in the first 3 minutes, which set the tone for the rest of the game," said head coach Geoff Bristow."
Cambridge will next play on the road against PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
