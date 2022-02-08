SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Region 2 and PENNCREST rival Saegertown 56-30 on Monday. The Blue Devils improve to 10-0 in the region and 13-3 overall while the Panthers are now 5-4 in region play and 7-10 overall.
The Blue Devils had a 35-20 after three quarters, but put the game out of reach by outscoring the Panthers 21-10 during the final eight minutes.
Makenzie Yanc led all scorers with 21 points to go along with a trio of three-pointers. Yanc also posted 12 steals and eight rebounds.
Madison Yanc contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. Finley Rauscher added 11 points and six assists.
Averie Braymer led the Panthers with nine points. Lindsey Greco and Hailee Gregor each added seven points.
Cambridge Springs will host another PENNCREST rival in Maplewood on Thursday while Saegertown will go to Region 2 foe Youngsville on Wednesday. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Tigers trounce Cardinals 60-29
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated Region 2 rival Cochranton by a score of 60-29 on Monday night. The Tigers improve to 9-1 in region competition and 15-3 overall while the Cardinals go to 6-5 in Region 2 and 10-9 overall.
The Tigers got off to an hot start and never looked back as they went out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter.
Three Tigers ended the night in double figures. Izzy Eimer led the charge with 21 points. Eimer also crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Sadie Thomas contributed 16 points and went 4-4 from the free throw line. Liliane Moorhead added 10 points while going a perfect 6-6 from the line. As a team, the Tigers finished 18-23 at the line.
No Cardinals recorded in double figures as Carly Ritcher led the team with eight points to go along with a pair of three-pointers. Jaylin McGill and Marley Rodax added five and four points, respectively.
Maplewood will host another Region 2 team in Eisenhower on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Cochranton’s next game will also be against Eisenhower on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Bird Cage.
CASH handles Slippery Rock 33-27
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Region 5 frontrunner Slippery Rock by a score of 33-27 on Monday night. The Eagles improve to 4-5 in region play and 7-8 overall while the Rockets received just their second region loss of the year.
The Eagles held the lead through all four quarters, but the Rockets kept the game close. The Eagles were only up 13-7 at halftime.
Jaelyn Blood led the Eagles with 15 points while going 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Blood also grabbed seven rebounds. Rylee Jones and Jocelyn Denihan each recorded seven points and four rebounds.
Conneaut will be back in action at home on Thursday against Region 5 foe Hickory at 7 p.m.