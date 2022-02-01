RUSSELL — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Eisenhower 67-23 on Monday. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 7-0 in the region and 10-3 overall.
The Blue Devils got off to a fast start and never looked back, going up 26-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Makenzie Yanc led all scorers with 20 points. Madison Yanc was right behind her younger sister with 19 points. Hailee Rodgers also finished in double figures with 13 points.
Cambridge Springs will be back in action on Wednesday at Maplewood at 7 p.m. It will be a battle for first place in Region 2 as both teams are 7-0.
Cards dominate Youngsville 65-11
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team beat Region 2 foe Youngsville 65-11 on Monday night at the Bird Cage. The Cardinals improve to 6-3 in region competition and 10-7 overall with the win.
The Cardinals dominated from the tip, going out to a 48-4 lead at halftime.
Chelsey Freyermuth led all scorers with 17 points to go along with a trio of three-pointers. Jaylin McGill and Shelby McBryar recorded 14 points each. McGill also grabbed 10 rebounds to earn a double-double.
Cochranton will be back in action on Thursday for another region match at Cambridge Springs at 7 p.m.
Tigers claw Union City 67-17
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated region opponent Union City 67-17 on Monday night. With the win, the Tigers are now 7-0 in Region 2 play and 13-2 overall.
The Tigers dominated from the start of the game after going up 48-11 at halftime.
Izzy Eimer led all scorers with 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Bailey Vardnell recorded 13 points to go along with a pair of three-pointers. Liliane Moorhead added 12 points while making six shots from the field. Sadie Thomas contributed nine points.
Maplewood will return to action on Wednesday at home against Cambridge Springs at 7 p.m. The winner will take sole possession of first place in Region 2.
Franklin comes back to defeat CASH
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost a Region 5 match up to Franklin 33-29 on Monday night.
The Eagles led 21-18 after the third quarter. However, the Knights used a 15-8 advantage in the final quarter to take the win.
Sami Egli led the Eagles with 10 points. Egli also recorded three steals.
Hannah Brady added eight points while Jaelyn Blood contributed five points, five rebounds and two steals. Rylee Jones tallied four points, five rebounds and seven steals.
Camdon Bashor led the Knights with 15 points while Lauren Billingsley added eight points.
Conneaut will return to the court on Thursday as they host another region game against Oil City at 7 p.m.