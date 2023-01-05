HERMITAGE — The Meadville wrestling team defeated Region 5 foe Hickory 34-29 on Wednesday. The win improves the Bulldogs’ record to 6-1 on the season.
Ryder Say sealed the victory after moving up to 152 for the last match of the night. Say defeated Adam Myers in a 8-4 decision. The Bulldogs were only up two points before Say’s match.
Brighton Anderson (160), Rhoan Woodrow (215), Ian Whistler (285) and Jacoby Thompson (138) all defeated their opponents in falls. Anderson, Woodrow and Whistler remain undefeated on the season. After moving up to 114, Ben Fuller won a 16-4 major decision against Tyler Boyle.
Meadville will return to action this weekend to host the Tool City tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Cards fall to Knights
FRANKLIN — The Cochranton wrestling team lost to Region 2 opponent 45-27 on Wednesday night.
The Knights started things off with a win at 114 after Cael Dailey defeated Kyle Lantz in a fall in 4:29. After losing at 114, the Cardinals won the next four matches. Kayson Smith earned Cochranton’s first six points of the night after winning via forfeit at 121. Then at 127, Ben Field won a 3-2 decision against Hunter Hedglin. Blake Foulk then gave the Cardinals another win after he defeated Trenton Rice in a fall in 5:40 at 133. Then at 139, Cash Morrell bested Dallas Ross in a fall in 1:42 to give the Cardinals a 21-6 lead.
After Morrell’s win, the Knights earned five consecutive forfeits at 145, 152, 160, 172 and 189 to gain a 36-21 lead. Then at 215, Gary Kiselka defeated Noah McMaster in a 5-1 decision to give the Knights another three points. Kanyon Crawford then bested Parker Haun via a fall in 1:13 at 285. The Cardinals ended the night after Cameron Boozer won via forfeit at 107 to make the score 45-27.
Cochranton will have a week off before hosting another region foe in Maplewood on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
Cards drop non- region game
JAMESTOWN — The Cochranton boys basketball team fell to Jamestown 73-65 in a non-region matchup on Wednesday. The Cardinals now fall to 2-7 with the loss.
Walker Carroll led the Cardinals with 21 points. Landon Homa and Chase Miller also ended the night in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively. The Cardinals connected on 10 3-pointers overall. Walker Carroll earned four while Homa and Dawson Carroll made three each.
Cameron Keyser led the Muskies with 27 points. Seamus Ford and Carter Williams contributed 18 and 13 points, respectively.
Cochranton will look to get back on track Friday when it hosts Region 3 foe Maplewood at 7 p.m.
Jamestown (73)
Keyser 7 11-12 27, Ford 6 4-4 18, Williams 6 0-0 13, Hill 2 2-3 7, Planavsky 1 2-4 4, Ternent 0 2-2 2, Popelarcheck 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 21-25 73.
Cochranton (65)
W. Carroll 8 1-1 21, Homa 5 2-2 15, C. Miller 4 3-5 11, D. Carroll 3 0-0 9, B. Rynd 1 0-0 2, J. Rynd 1 0-0 2, Matt 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 7-13 65.
Jamestown;18;13;20;22;—;73
Cochranton;14;13;11;17;—;65
3-point goals: Jamestown — Ford 2, Keyser 2, Hill, Williams; Cochranton — W. Carroll, D. Carroll 3, Homa 3.
Records: Cochranton 2-7, 0-1 Region 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.