The Meadville softball team won its season opener 15-0 against Mercyhurst Prep at home on Tuesday.
Meadville earned a mercy rule win in three innings. The Lady Bulldogs registered eight hits and 11 RBIs in the win.
Lila Kightlinger nailed a home run in her one at bat. Rylee Kregel and Katie Say each had multiple hits.
In the circle, Say struck out four in two innings and Kightlinger struck out three in one inning.
Cardinals bested by Bears
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team lost its season opener 9-1 to Union City on Tuesday at home.
The Cardinals totaled 10 errors and allowed zero earned runs in the loss.
Cochranton outhit Union City 5-4, but Lili Douglas scored the Cardinals’ only run.
Cochranton will play at Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday.
Conneaut wins 11 - 1
The Conneaut softball team moved to 3-0 this season on its spring trip in Tennessee with an 11-1 win against Cosby.
Senior Brooke Wise struck out six and allowed two hits in five innings of work in the circle. At bat, Wise was 3-3 with two triples and a home run.
Eliza Harrington was 3-4 with a double. As a tea, Conneaut had 12 hits on 29 at bats.
