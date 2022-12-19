HADLEY — The Meadville wrestling team won first place at the Commodore Perry Duals on Saturday. The Bulldogs finished 4-0 after defeating North East, Oswayo Valley, The Neighborhood Academy and Commodore Perry. Caleb Anderson (124), Alex Kinder (133, 139), Connor Kearns (152), Brighton Anderson (160, 172), Ty Tidball (189), Rhoan Woodrow (215) and Ian Whister (285) all finished 4-0 in their bouts.
Meadville started its day with a 47-30 win against North East. Caleb and Brighton Anderson, Kinder, Jacoby Thompson (145), Kearns, Tidball, Woodrow and Whistler all earned wins.
The Bulldogs then posted a 72-0 shutout against Oswayo Valley. Ben Fuller (114), Kinder, Brighton Anderson, Westin Chess (172) and Tidball were all victorious in their matches. The Bulldogs won seven matches via forfeit against the Green Wave.
Meadville earned another 72-0 win against The Neighborhood Academy. Caden Ream (139), Thompson, Kearns, Brighton Anderson, Tidball, Woodrow and Whister all defeated their opponents. The Bulldogs won the other five matches via forfeit.
The Bulldogs ended the day with a 46-22 win over Commodore Perry. Fuller, Stephen Ernst (127), Kinder, Kearns, Brighton Anderson, Tidball, Woodrow and Whistler all earned wins.
Meadville will next host Region 5 opponent Cathedral Prep for a dual meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Panthers win in dominant fashion
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team won handily in a 55-9 decision against non-region opponent Commodore Perry on Saturday. The win gives the Panthers a 4-2 record on the season.
The Panthers were ahead 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Lyndzee Amory led the Panthers with 16 points on seven made shots from the field. Hailee Gregor also scored in double figures with 11 points. Maggie Triola, Lindsey Greco and Layilah Drakes each contributed eight points.
Saegertown will be back in action tonight on the road against Youngsville for its first Region 2 matchup of the season at 7 p.m.
Commodore Perry (9)
Meyers 2 0-4 4, McCloskey 1 0-0 2, Bogles 1 0-0 2, Eber 0 1-3 1, Dilliman 0 0-2 0.
Totals 4 1-9 9.
Saegertown (55)
Amory 7 2-2 16, Gregor 5 1-4 11, Triola 4 0-0 8, Greco 3 0-0 8, Drakes 3 1-2 8, Weaver 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 0 0-2 0.
Totals 23 6-12 55.
Commodore Perry ;6;0;3;0;—;9
Saegertown ;20;19;8;8;—;55
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2, Drakes.
Records: Saegertown 4-2, 0-0 Region 2.
Eagles down Wildcats 46-41
ALBION — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated non-region opponent Northwestern 46-41 on Saturday. The win improves the Eagles’ record to 4-2.
The Eagles came back and won after being down 13-4 at the end of the first quarter as they outscored the Wildcats 42-28 the rest of the way.
Hannah Brady and Lainie Harrington accounted for 31 of the Eagles’ total points as Brady scored 17 while Harrington added 14. Harrington and Brady grabbed 11 and five rebounds, respectively. Eliza Harrington led the team with 12 rebounds.
Makayla Presser-Palmer led the Wildcats with 21 points while Brooke Miller contributed 14.
Conneaut will host Fort LeBoeuf for another non-region matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Conneaut (46)
Brady 6 5-6 17, L. Harrington 6 2-8 14, E. Harrington 3 0-0 6, Ca. Perrye 2 0-0 5, Poff 2 0-0 4.
Totals 19 7-14 46.
Northwestern (41)
Presser-Palmer 6 9-13 21, Miller 3 5-9 14, Bird 1 0-0 2, Bucci 1 0-0 2, Eddy 1 0-1 2.
Totals 9 14-23 41.
Northwestern;13;9;3;16;—;41
Conneaut ;4;14;12;16;—;46
3-point goals: Northwestern — Miller 3; Conneaut — Ca. Perrye.
Records: Northwestern 3-2, 1-0 Region 3; Conneaut 4-2, 0-0 Region 5.
Blue Devils trounce Bison
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team defeated non-region foe Fort LeBoeuf 69-47 on Saturday. The win breaks a three-game losing streak for the Blue Devils and puts their record at 3-3.
After only leading 32-28 at halftime, the Blue Devils used a 37-19 advantage to pull away from the Bison in the second half.
Josh Reisenauer led the Blue Devils with 27 points. Reisenauer earned three 3-pointers and went 8-9 from the free-throw line. Parker Schmidt earned a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Reisenauer and Schmidt combined to score 49 of the Blue Devils’ total points.
Cambridge will next go on the road to take on North East on Tuesday for another non-region matchup at 7 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf (47)
Papay 5 0-0 14, Dorter 7 0-0 14, Villa 4 0-0 8, Russo 3 0-0 8, Carpenter 1 0-0 3.
Totals 20 0-0 47.
Cambridge Springs (69)
Reisenauer 9 8-9 27, Schmidt 9 3-5 22, Troutman 3 0-2 8, Campbell 3 0-1 6, Counasse 1 1-2 3, Mazzadra 0 2-2 2, Lieb 0 1-2 1.
Totals 25 15-23 69.
Fort LeBoeuf ;13;15;11;8;—;47
Cambridge Springs;18;14;18;19;—;69
3-point goals: Fort LeBoeuf — Papay, Russo 2, Carpenter; Cambridge Springs — Reisenauer 3, Troutman 2, Schmidt.
Records: Fort LeBoeuf 0-3, 0-0 Region 7; Cambridge Springs 3-3, 0-0 Region 2.
