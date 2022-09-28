ERIE — The Meadville girls volleyball team swept Region 5 opponent Erie High 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs are now 6-1 overall with 3-0 record in region play.
Emma Parks recorded 24 kills and 11 digs while Aubrey Decker added five kills. Kendall Mealy and Chae Kennedy contributed 13 and 10 digs, respectively. Elliot Schleicher orchestrated the offense with 28 assists. Schleicher also earned five aces.
Meadville will host another region opponent in McDowell on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Panthers beat Mustangs
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls volleyball defeated Region 3 foe Mercer 3-0 (25-11, 25-4, 25-19) on Tuesday. The Panthers are now 6-1 overall with a 4-0 record in region play.
Brywn McLaughlin led the team with 11 kills and added three aces. Alyssa Arblaster and Hailee Gregor contributed five and four kills, respectively. Arblaster also earned eight digs. Arblaster and Camryn Trzeciak led the Lady Panthers with four aces each. Lindsey Greco stuffed the stat sheet with seven digs, three aces and 24 assists.
Saegertown will next go on the road to play Greenville on Thursday at 7 p.m. for another region matchup.
CCA earns 7-0 shutout
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team defeated the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 7-0 on Monday at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp. The Chargers have improved their record to 7-3 with the win.
The Chargers opened the first half with two goals from Dan Tyson and Ben Tyson. Ben Mattocks also found the back of the net to make it 5-0 heading into the locker room.
The Chargers added two second-half goals from Kodi Flint and Coehyn Maynard. Overall, Aaron Hoegerl led the team with two assists while Wise, Maynard and Cali Lewis also earned an assist each.
Tyson and Flint shared time in front of the net to earn the shutout.
“The Lions (WPSD) were scrappy and aggressive,” said CCA head coach Steven Mattocks. “They made us work. It took us awhile to get into gear. Dan Tyson had a strong performance, both in the field in the first half and in the goal during the second half. Kodi Flint is coming off an injury. It’s been great to have him back on the field. We played unselfishly, created opportunities and finished better than we did in our last game.”
The Chargers will return home to host Commodore Perry on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Oil City beats Conneaut
LINESVILLE — The Oil City boys and girls cross country teams beat Conneaut in a dual meet on Tuesday.
In the boys race, the Oilers won 16-55. Coneaut’s top runner was Daniel Hunter in fifth place with a time of 19 minutes and 36 seconds. Mitchell Lasko finished seventh (19:52).
In the girls race, Oil City won 26-30. Conneaut’s Keaira Smeltzer was second (23:04) and Kaylee Montes was third (23:55). Chloe Field finished fifth (24:27).
