HADLEY — The Meadville boys soccer team made easy work of Commodore Perry winning 10-0 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored three goals in the opening 10 minutes and led 6-0 at halftime.
Tate Walker led the way with a hat trick. Walker also earned two assists.
Graham Shellhaas added two goals. Peyton Gorney, Olivier Przepiora, Logan Shaw, Alex Kinder and Casey Fuller each found the back of the net once. Kinder and Shaw also dished a pair of assists.
Noah Stump and Simon Farrelly-Jackson shared the shutout in net. Stump played the first half while Farrelly-Jackson took over for the final 40 minutes.
“What I liked most about the game was my players communicating what they wanted to do and executing passing without my voice and having fun in the process,” said head coach Jim Miller.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will play in their first game at Bender Field on Saturday against non-region foe Titusville.
Bulldogs fall to Wilmington 2-1
The Meadville girls soccer team fell short against Wilmington 2-1 at Bender Field on Tuesday.
Annalee Gardener and Analise Hendrickson tallied goals for the Lady Greyhounds while Jessie Aitken scored the lone goal for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We fought and left everything on the field,” said head coach Doug Kuhn. “This is the team effort we have been pushing for all season. We’re hoping to keep progressing and fix the little things so we can get our first win.”
Meadville will seek to get its first win on the road against Girard for a non-region tilt on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lady Tigers win opener
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team started its season with a straight sets win over Eisenhower 3-0 (25-7, 25-3, 25-9).
Sadie Thomas led the way with nine kills and eight aces while Elizabeth Hunter added seven kills. McKenna Crawford led with 12 digs and contributed four aces. Bailey Varndell dished 20 assists and added six aces. Overall, the Lady Tigers earned 24 aces.
Maplewood will be back in action today at home against Crawford County rival Meadville at 7:15 p.m.
Panthers get past Bears
The Saegertown boys golf team defeated Union City in a close match between the Region 3 opponents. The Panthers scored a 395 while the Bears totaled a 405.
Spencer Keefer earned the lowest score of the field with a 86. Ryder Bailey also finished below a 90, earning an 89. Everett Gardner and Westin Baker finished with a 108 and a 112, respectively.
Eli Troyer led the Bears with a 98.
Eagles sweep Blue Devils
SHARPSVILLE — The Conneaut girls volleyball team swept non-region opponent Sharpsville 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-20) to kick off its 2022 campaign.
Kaylee Mattera stuffed the stat sheet with 17 kills, six digs and three aces. Sylvia Parbor earned eight kills and six blocks while Lainie Harrington compiled seven kills and five digs. Paris Karastury finished with 11 digs while Payten Karastury dished 33 assists.
The Lady Eagles will next participate in the Fort LeBoeuf Tournament on Saturday.
Lady Panthers open with 3-2 win
ERIE — The Saegertown girls volleyball team opened the season with a 3-2 win (25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9) win against Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday.
Brywn McLaughlin finished with 18 kills and five blocks while Alyssa Arblaster had 12 digs and 11 kills. Lindsey Greco dished 35 assists.
Leading the defense was Camryn Trzeciak with 18 digs and Rylie Braymer with 15.
Also with big games was Lyndzee Amory with 16 kills and four blocks, Kacie Mook with 12 digs and Maggie Triola with four aces.
“It was a total team effort,” head coach Justyn Greco said. “It was great to get our first win and we’re looking to build on it.”
It was also the first win of first-year head coach Greco’s career at Saegertown.
The Lady Panthers will host Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday.
Bulldogs finish third in region mega match
HARBORCREEK — The Meadville girls golf team finished third in a Region 3 mega match on Tuesday at Downing Golf Course with a 165. McDowell won first with a 132 while Erie High took second with a 157.
Kelsi Hefner led the Bulldogs with a 49. Kennedy Gunn and Kayla Germanoski also scored below, finishing with a 57 and a 59, respectively. Brooke Hart and Kayla Baker scored a 60 and a 67, respectively.
For McDowell, Alexis Marsh earned the lowest score of the match with a 41. Analise Wolf was second with a 44 while Ella Bickel and Ava Neumarer each scored a 47.
For Erie, Elizabeth D’Andrea led her team with a 44.
Meadville will be back in action for the Tam O’Shanter Invitational on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Eagles place fifth in region mega match
TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut boys golf team finished fifth out of five teams in a Region 4 mega match at Cross Creek Resort. The Eagles finished with a 397.
Robert Gowetski led the Eagles with a 92. Evan Carner also finished below 100, earning a 98. Charlie Woods and Aiden Tyson scored a 103 and 104, respectively. Maxx Feather and Kyle Herr each finished with a 105.
Oil City finished first in the match with a 323. Charlie Motter and Jacob Teeter led the Oilers with a 77 and a 79, respectively.
Titusville (324), Franklin (335) and Rocky Grove (358) took the next three spots.
The Eagles will next host another region mega match at Oakland Beach Golf Course on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Panthers win cross country dual
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown cross country teams hosted Cochranton for a dual meet on Tuesday. The Panthers won the boys and girls races.
In the boys race, Cochranton’s Kyler Woolstrum and Chase Miller finished first and second at 17 minutes and 8 second and 17:30, respectively. It wasn’t enough to win, as Saegertown won 28-31.
Sam Hetrick was the top finisher for the Panthers at third (17:47). Michael DeJohn was fourth (18:44), Eddie Hazelet sixth (19:07) and Brennen McWright seventh (20:05).
Cochranton’s Landon Homa was fifth (18:56).
In the girls race, Saegertown won 15-50. Camryn Harakal claimed first (23:24), Margaret Hughes second (24:16) and Skyler Bland third (25:38).
Abby Knapka was Cochranton’s top finisher in fourth place (26:09).
Both teams will compete next at the Big Red Invitational Saturday at West Middlesex.
