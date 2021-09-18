HARBORCREEK — The Meadville Bulldogs went on the road and came home with a huge 40-7 win against Harbor Creek.
Meadville used its potent rushing attack throughout the game to rack up 223 yards on the ground.
Khalon Simmons accumulated 141 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts.
Simmons scored a 3-yard run in the first quarter to open the scoring. In the second, he found the open field and ran 72 yards for a touchdown. He added another 3-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Griffin Buzzell ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. The senior score on rushes of 31 and 1 yard.
Defensively, the Dogs allowed seven points. They also had one defensive touchdown when Brady Walker recovered a fumble and returned it 10-yards for a score.
Meadville is now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. They will play at Warren next Friday.
Harbor Creek drops to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the region. They play at Oil City next week.
Meadville 7 14 13 6 — 40
Harbor Creek 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
M —Khalon Simmon 3-yard run (Xp good)
Second Quarter
M —Khalon Simmons 72-yard run (Xp good)
M —Brady Walker 10-yard fumble return (Xp good)
HC —Toby Charlton 1-yard run (Xp good)
Third Quarter
M —Griffin Buzzell 1-yard run (Xp good)
M —Khalon Simmon 3-yard run (Xp no good)
Fourth Quarter
M —Griffin Buzzell 31-yard run (Xp good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Simmons 13-141, Buzzell 11-77, Walker 7-22, Longstreth 4-(-17);
PASSING: M — Longstreth 1-2 13 yds;
RECEIVING: M — Buzzell 1-13;
Records: Meadville 2-2, Harbor Creek 1-3
Lancers beat Eagles 54-8
EDINBORO —The Conneaut Eagles went on the road and were beaten by the General McLane Lancers 54-8 in a Region 5 game on Friday.
Conneaut didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braden Groover connected with Dylan Lehman for a touchdown to avoid the shutout.
The Eagles are now 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in region action. They return to the field to host Franklin (0-4) for a region game next Friday.
General McLane is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the region. They go on the road next week to face Butler in a non-region game.
Conneaut 0 0 0 8 — 8
General McLane 20 21 7 6 — 54
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: C — L. Groover 3-3. B. Groover 6-30, Stright 6-4, Lehman 5-28, Goldsmith 7-25; GM — .
PASSING: C — B. Groover 5-13 75 yards 1 td, 2 ints; GM — .
RECEIVING: C — Lehman 2-58, Stright 2-3, L. Groover 2-15; GM — .
Records: Conneaut 0-4, General McLane 2-1
Boys golf
Panthers take second at invite
GUYS MILLS — Saegertown placed second at the Mercer County State Bank Invitational at Mt. Hope Golf Course on Friday.
The Panthers were led by Joe Grundy and Wyatt Zirkle who both shot an 86. Jon Grundy (91) and Hunter Wright (92) rounded out the scoring for Saegertown. The team scored a 355.
Conneaut placed sixth with a team score of 374. Cooper Baum led the team with an 82 and recorded the second-lowest individual score.
Jake Welcheck (85), Kole Flint (91) and Carter Osborn (116) also shot for the Eagles.
Maplewood shot a 416 and placed tenth. Lucas Groger led the Tigers with a 92. Matt Bernoski (100), Abby Crago (104) and Avery Palotas (120) rounded out the scoring.