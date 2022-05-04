CORRY — The Meadville track and field teams both narrowly lost to Corry in a dual meet on Tuesday at Corry Area Middle-High School.
The boys tied the Beavers 75-75, but Corry won the tiebreaker by having more first-place finishers (10-8).
Leading the Bulldogs was Nick Williams and Khalon Simmons, each with three first-place finishes.
Williams won the 100-meter-dash with a time of 11.3 seconds and the 200-meter-dash (23.4).
Simmons won the triple jump with a mark of 42-feet-six-inches and the long jump.
Williams and Simmons were also part of the winning 4x100-meter-relay team with Alex Kinder and Konner Sayre. The foursome won with a time of 45.8.
Other winners for Meadville were Max Dillaman in the 1,600-meter-run (4:56.2) and Jack Burchard in the 100-meter-hurdles (18.4).
The girls team lost 76-74 to Corry.
Meadville had several multi-winners on the day. Sydney Burchard won the 100 (13.1) and the 200 (27.9).
Freshman Marley Rodax won the 100 hurdles (18.3) and the 300-meter-hurdles (53.0).
Also winning was Camryn Guffey in the 800-meter-run (2:40.6), Jordyn Bean in the pole vault (8-0) and Emily Schnauber in the high jump (4-5).
The girls are now 3-1 and the boys are 2-2. Meadville will take the track next on Saturday at the Oil City Invitational.
Rodgers tosses no-hitter in 22-0 road win
YOUNGSVILLE — Cambridge Springs junior Hailee Rodgers tossed a no-hitter in a 22-0 shutout against Region 2 foe Youngsville on Tuesday.
Rodgers struck out two batters and walked one in three innings of work. She also hit a double on offense.
The Lady Blue Devils compiled 20 hits and had zero errors in the win. Dylann DuPont and Abbie Schultz recorded doubles while Emily Boylan had a triple.
Cambridge Springs is now 5-6 overall and 5-4 in region action. The team is scheduled to host Union City on Thursday.
Cardinals sweep Steelers
FARRELL — The Cochranton volleyball team swept Farrell 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-13) in a region match on Tuesday.
Andrew Custead dished 14 assists and added 11 aces in a double-double effort. Chase Miller recorded six kills and Dawson Carroll had seven digs for the Cardinals.
Cochranton is now 6-1 in region games and 8-3 overall. The Cards will host McDowell on Thursday.