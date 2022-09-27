HERMITAGE — The Meadville boys golf team placed third out of 28 teams in the Tam O’Shanter Invitational on Monday. The Bulldogs finished with an overall score of 346. Moon and Butler took the top two spots.
Phil Pandolph earned the lowest score for the Bulldogs with an 82, which tied him for 10th overall. Robert Mahoney and Alex Burgess also finished in the 80’s with scores of 84 and 89, respectively. Gino Gilberto and Jake Friters secured scores of 91 and 92, respectively.
Saegertown also finished with an overall score of 346. However, since Meadville had a lower counted score, the Panthers took home fourth place. Wyatt Zirkle led the Panthers with an 85 on the day. Hank Shaffer (86), Jon Grundy (87) and Joe Grundy (88) were not far behind Zirkle.
Conneaut brought two teams to the competition. The Eagles’ first team finished with a score of 378. Maxx Feather and Robert Gowetski each carded an 89. Kyle Herr secured a 96 while Aiden Tyson and Nathan Stockton finished with scores of 104 and 106, respectively.
Evan Carner and Charlie Woods represented Conneaut’s second team. Carner carded a 102 while Woods scored a 103.
Cambridge Springs scored a 445 as a team. Brady Campbell led the Blue Devils with a 94. Seth Glenn, Tysin Findlay and Brady Jardina secured scores of 109, 118 and 124, respectively.
Chargers win in four sets
The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team defeated Bethel Christian 3-1 (16-25, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18). With the win, the Chargers now have a record of 9-3.
Abryanna Epps recorded 19 service points, seven of them being aces. Epps also added four kills. Natalie Held earned 13 service points, seven of which came via aces. Held also added eight kills and four digs. Emma Walton compiled 12 services points with eight of them being aces. Walton also dished out 10 assists. Olivia Numer added five digs while Taylor Frantz went 6-for-6 hitting and compiled two kills.
The Chargers will be back in action for a home game on Friday against Chatauqua Christian Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.