EDINBORO — The Meadville girls basketball team fell to non-region opponent General McLane 54-18 on Thursday night. With the loss, the Bulldogs’ record is now 1-3.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lancers built an 18-4 lead, which they never relinquished.
Sydney Burchard, Alex Gallagher and Megan Pulieo each scored five points to lead the Bulldogs.
Libby Opp led the Lancers with 20 points, which included five 3-pointers.
Meadville will be back in action on the road Monday against fellow Crawford County team Saegertown at 7 p.m.
Meadville (18)
Burchard 1 3-4 5, Gallagher 2 1-2 5, Pulieo 2 0-0 5, Watkins 1 0-0 2, McCoy 0 1-2 1.
Totals 6 5-8 18.
General McLane (54)
Opp 6 3-6 20, Dibble 5 3-5 14, Cannon 6 0-0 12, Leasure 2 0-0 4, Walker 2 0-0 4.
Totals 21 6-9 54.
Meadville 4 8 5 1 — 64
General McLane 18 17 10 9 — 54
3-point goals: Meadville — Pulieo; General McLane — Opp 5, Dibble.
Records: Meadville 1-3, 0-0 Region 5.
Cards fall short against Bison 43-38
WATERFORD — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost 43-38 against Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region game on Thursday. The loss puts the Cardinals at 1-3 on the season.
The Cardinals led 13-12 after the first quarter. However, the Bison took a 25-21 lead into the locker room and held on til the end.
Ella Gallo led the Cardinals with 14 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Macie Williams and Eve Pfeiffer added eight and five points, respectively.
For the Bison, Jillian Sader led the way with 17 points. Kendra Tobin added nine points while Emily Samluk earned seven.
Cochranton will be back in action for another road non-region matchup on Monday against North East at 7 p.m.
Ft. LeBoeuf (43)
Sader 7 2-2 17, Tobin 4 0-0 9, Samluk 1 5-5 7, McKinnon 2 1-2 6, Dorler 2 0-0 4.
Totals 13 8-9 43.
Cochranton (38)
Gallo 5 2-4 14, Williams 3 2-3 8, Pfeiffer 2 0-0 5, Hansen 2 0-0 4, Knapka 1 1-2 3.
Totals 12 5-9 38.
Ft. LeBoeuf 12 13 12 6 — 43
Cochranton 13 8 8 9 — 38
3-point goals: Fort LeBoeuf — Sader, Tobin, McKinnon; Cochranton — Gallo 2, Pfeiffer.
Records: Cochranton 1-3, 0-0 Region 2.
