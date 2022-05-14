The Meadville baseball team dominated Harbor Creek 12-1 in a non-region tilt. The game ended after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
After scoring one run in the first, the 'Dogs exploded for nine runs in the third. The 'Dogs then added another two runs in the fourth.
Owen Garvey recorded a home run and three RBIs at the plate while Mason Walker went 2-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Rocco Tartaglione went four innings on the mound after only allowing two hits, one unearned run and five walks to go along with three strikeouts. Isaac Johnson pitched the final inning and only surrendered one walk.
Meadville will be back in action on Wednesday when it host non-region opponent McDowell for its regular season finale at 4 p.m.
Harbor Creek (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Moon 2-0-0-0, Vaughn 1-0-0-0, Williamson 1-0-0-0, Maldonado 3-0-0-0, J. Rzodiewicz 1-0-0-0, R. Rzodiewicz 1-0-0-0, Bresee 2-1-1-0, Burick 1-0-1-0, Pius 1-0-0-0, Lafuria 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-1-2-0.
Meadville (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 1-2-1-1, Tartaglione 3-0-1-1, B. Walker 3-2-2-1, Garvey 2-1-1-3, Anderson 3-1-2-1, Young 1-1-0-0, Miller 2-1-0-0, McGowan 2-2-1-1, M. Walker 2-2-2-2. Totals 19-12-10-10.
Harbor Creek 000 10x x — 1 2 3
Meadville 109 2xx x — 12 10 1
BATTING
2B: M. Walker.
HR: Garvey.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) HC — B. Rzodiewicz LP 2-4-6-6-3-5, Lafuria 2-6-6-6-0-4; M — Walker WP 4-2-1-0-3-5, Johnson 1-0-0-0-1-1.
Records: Harbor Creek 8-8; Meadville 10-6.
Panthers handle Bears
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team defeated Region 3 foe Union City 9-2 on Friday. With the win, the Panthers improve to 14-3 on the season.
The Panthers were down 1-0 in the bottom of fourth inning when three runs came across the plate. The Panthers added four and two runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Garrett Young finished 3-4 with five RBIs while Henry Shaffer went 2-3 with a triple and a home run.
Three pitchers contributed for the Panthers. Zach Balog pitched the first five innings and only allowed two hits, one run and four walks while earning nine strikeouts. Chandler Davison earned the next two outs while allowing one run and three walks. Dylan Flinchbaugh got the final four outs while only allowing one hit.
Next, Saegertown will go to take on another region foe in Rocky Grove on Monday at 4 p.m. Rocky Grove and Saegertown hold the top two spots in Region 3.
Union City (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bennett 4-0-0-0, Klakamp 2-0-0-0, Lowther 1-0-0-0, Kent 4-0-2-1, Leech 2-0-0-0, Shaman 1-1-0-0, Drayer 2-0-1-0, Capela 1-0-0-0, Post 2-1-0-0, Tripp 1-0-0-0, Shaffer 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-2-3-1.
Saegertown (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Nearhoof 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 4-1-1-0, Shaffer 3-3-2-1, Flinchbaugh 3-2-1-0, Young 4-2-3-5, Balog 4-0-1-1, Wright 2-0-1-0, Grundy 1-0-1-1, Hernandez 3-0-0-1, Giles 1-1-0-0, Burchill 1-0-0-0. Totals 29-9-10-9.
Union City 001 001 0 — 2 3 1
Saegertown 000 342 x — 9 10 0
BATTING
3B: S — Shaffer.
HR: S — Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Post LP 3.2-4-3-3-0-1, Shaman 2.1-6-6-5-0-2; S — Balog WP 5.2-2-1-1-9-4, Davison 0.2-0-1-1-1-3, Flinchbaugh 1.1-1-0-0-1-0.
Records: Union City 6-8; Saegertown 14-3.
Cards blank Braves
ERIE — The Cochranton baseball team shut out Region 3 foe Iroquois 4-0 on Friday. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 8-6 on the season.
The Cardinals started out with two runs in the first inning and added two more runs in the third. Wyatt Barzak, Ben Field and Ramy Sample each drove in a run.
Barzak also pitched the first five innings and only allowed two hits and three walks while earning 11 strikeouts. Albert pitched the final two innings and only surrendered one hit and punched out four batters.
Cochranton will take on another region opponent on the road against Youngsville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Cochranton (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) S. Martinec 3-1-0-0, Long 3-1-0-0, Barzak 4-0-1-1, Rynd 3-1-1-0, Foulk 3-1-1-1, Field 2-0-1-1, Sample 3-0-0-0, McDonough 3-0-0-0, Albert 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-4-4-3.
Iroquois (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Doverspike 3-0-0-0, Burkhardt 2-0-0-0, Brown 3-0-2-0, Lewis 2-0-1-0, Santiago 3-0-0-0, Clark 3-0-0-0, Shakespeare 3-0-0-0, Shaffner 3-0-0-0, Alderson 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-3-0.
Cochranton 202 000 0 — 4 4 0
Iroquois 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
BATTING
2B: I — Brown.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Barzak WP 5-2-0-0-11-3, Albert 2-1-0-0-4-0; I — Brown LP 4-4-4-4-4-1, Alderson 3-0-0-0-2-2.
Records: Cochranton 8-6; Iroquois 3-12.
Bears down Tigers 7-2
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood softball team fell to Region 2 foe Union City 7-2 on Friday. The Lady Bears improve to 12-2 while the Lady Tigers fall to 5-6 on the season.
Sheila Despense went 3-4 for the Lady Tigers with two doubles and an RBI. Izzy Eimer and Jocelyn Lane collected two hits each for the Lady Tigers with Eimer earning an RBI.
Pitcher Rhinn Post went all seven innings and allowed eight hits, seven runs and three walks while punching out nine batters.
Maplewood is scheduled to host PENNCREST rival Saegertown today at 11 a.m.
Union City (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Zielinski 4-1-3-4, Gates-Bowersox 2-0-2-2, Reynolds 3-0-0-1, Higley 4-0-0-0, Ab. Tingley 4-0-0-0, Gregor 4-0-0-0, Al. Tingley 2-2-0-0, Leech 2-2-1-0, Chapman 3-2-2-0. Totals 28-7-8-7.
Maplewood (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despense 4-0-3-1, Crawford 4-1-1-0, Beuchat 4-0-1-0, I. Eimer 4-0-2-1, M. Eimer, Hasbrouck 2-0-0-0, Banik 3-0-1-0, Horn 3-1-1-1, Lane 3-0-2-0. Totals 31-2-11-2.
Union City 030 103 0 — 7 8 0
Maplewood 110 000 0 — 2 11 2
BATTING
2B: MW — Despense 2.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Ab. Tingley WP 7-11-2-2-11-1; MW — Post LP 7-8-7-6-9-3.
Records: Union City 12-2; Maplewood 5-6.
Bulldogs come up short
ERIE — Meadville's furious fourth-period comeback came up short as the Cathedral Prep Ramblers held on for an 11-10 win over the Bulldogs in Meadville's District 10 boys lacrosse regular-season finale at Dollinger Field on Friday.
Meadville will open the District 10 playoffs Thursday against an opponent to be determined.
Meadville led 5-4 after one period. Prep (13-5, 12-0 D-10) pulled away with four goals in the third period.
Michael Mahoney had five goals and Brandon Cornell added four. Cody Schwab also scored for Meadville (8-6 overall, 8-4 District 10).
Prep swept the three-game season series.
Isaak Hornstein had three assists and five groundballs. Mahoney had a team-high nine groundballs.
The JV game was a 4-4 tie.
