Meadville claimed sole possession of the Region 1 boys volleyball championship on Thursday with its 25-7, 25-7, 25-9 sweep of Cathedral Prep on Thursday at the House of Thrills.
Jackson Decker had nine kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs (13-0, 10-0 Region 1). Julian Jones tallied eight kills, six service aces and seven digs. Charlie Waid added seven kills. Caden Mealy dished out 18 assists.
Cards sweep RG
FRANKLIN — Cochranton made quick work of Rocky Grove on Thursday in Region 1 boys volleyball action. The Cardinals swept the Orioles 25-8, 25-9, 25-20.
Louden Gledhill led the Cardinals (11-2, 8-1 Region 1) with six kills. Chase Miller added five kills. Landon Homa tallied 12 digs, while Andrew Custead chipped in with 10 digs and Sean Kantz six digs. Greyson Jackson handed out 29 assists.
Devils pick up win
FARRELL — Cambridge Springs earned a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 win over Farrell on Thursday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
Jacob Dies had 12 kills for the Devils. Devin Mott dished out 19 assists and Aidan Rauscher contributed 16 digs.
Softball
Bears down Tigers
UNION CITY — Emylee Zielinski had four hits to lead Union City to a 15-0 win over Maplewood on Thursday in Region 2 softball action.
Sydney Gilbert was 2-for-4 for the Bears with four RBIs. Eliza Reynolds also had two hits, including a double.
McKenna Crawford had the Tigers’ lone hit.
Panthers upend Ike
SAEGERTOWN — Mikaila Obenrader struck out 16 to lead Saegertown to a 6-0 win over Eisenhower on Thursday in Region 2 softball action.
Alyssa Arblaster and Abby Kirdahy had two hits each to lead the Panthers on offense. Rhiannon Paris tripled.
Obenrader allowed just three hits.
Baseball
Panthers rally past Cardinals in 8 innings
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown grabbed control of second place in Region 3 on Thursday with a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Cochranton at Ed Acker Field.
Jaden Reagle hit a two-out, two-run single in the the seventh inning to erase a 4-2 deficit for the Panthers and tie the game at 4-4, forcing extra innings.
The Devils went down in order in the eighth inning. Saegertown, meanwhile, went right back to work, loading the bases with no outs in the eighth. Cochranton threw out a runner attempting to steal home. But the Panthers reloaded the bases with a walk by Joe Grundy. Foxx Mook then drew a walk with the bases loaded on just four hits to push across the winning run.
Henry Shaffer led the Panthers with two hits. Landon Caldwell homered.
For the Cardinals, Wyatt Barzak doubled and walked twice. Barzak started the game on the mound for the Cardinals and went 52/3 innings, allowing just two hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Spa rolls Eagles
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs opened the game with eight runs and ended it with nine more in a 17-3 win over Youngsville on Thursday in Region 3 baseball action.
Walker Cunningham was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Brock Cunningham hit two doubles and drove in a pair of runs. Brady Jardina also had two hits for the Devils and scored three runs.