CORRY — The Meadville boys soccer team defeated Corry in commanding fashion Wednesday with an 8-0 win on the road in Region 5 play.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Logan Shaw with three, Kael Armstrong with two and Graham Shellhaas and Jack Morale each with one. There was also an own goal off a Corry defender.
Meadville is 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host McDowell on Tuesday for another region game.
Cardinals defeated by Pickers
NORTH EAST — The Cochranton Cardinals girls volleyball team lost in three sets to North East on Wednesday in a non-region match (25-22, 25-11, 25-20).
Maggie Jackson had 23 assists and Brooklyn Needler had nine kills in the loss.
The Cardinals play again today in Youngsville at 7 p.m.
Lady Eagles compete at Hickory match
HERMITAGE — Conneaut took last place in the second Hickory mega match of the year on Wednesday at the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
CASH had a final score of 385 in the par 72 course. The lowest scorers for the Eagles were Alyse Barth and Skyla Vasquez, who each shot 127.
Hickory won its own match with a team score of 241.
Kate Sowers of West Middlesex and Zoe Stern of Reynolds tied for the lowest individual score, a 75.
The lady Eagles golfers will tee off again on Monday at the Grove City mega match at 3 p.m.
Chargers sweep CCSI
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team swept Crawford County School Initiative 3-0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-14) on Tuesday at Cambridge Springs First Chruch of God.
Natalie Held had 13 kills while Anna Held added four kills, four digs, four assists and four aces. Emma Walton had 16 assists and six aces.
On Monday, CCA lost to Commodore Perry 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-20). Natalie Held had eight kills in the loss. The Chargers swept Venango Catholic on Sept. 9 and swept Heritage Christian on Sept. 8.
The Chargers (6-1) will be back on the road on Monday at Chautauqua Christian Academy before hosting Bethel Christian on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.