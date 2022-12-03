SHARON — The Meadville boys basketball team beat Sharon 82-66 in its season opener at the Sharon tip off tournament on Friday.
Lucas Luteran led the Bulldogs with 27 points while Jack Burchard scored 23. Khalon Simmons and Kellen Ball added 14 and 13, respectively.
The ’Dogs were hot from beyond the arc and combined for 13 3-pointers. Luteran led with five while Burchard and Simmons added four and three, respectively.
Meadville will play Mars in the tournament championship game today.
Cochranton falls to Corry
CORRY — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost its non-region opener to Corry 62-53 on Friday at Corry High School.
Seniors Chase Miller and Landon Homa combined for 41 points for the Cardinals.
Cochranton will host West Middlesex on Wednesday in its home opener.
Eagles blow out Braves
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut girls basketball team won handily against Iroquois 59-15 in the Franklin tip off tournament on Friday.
The Eagles went out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Hannah Brady led the team in scoring with 15 points while adding six rebounds. Lainie Harrington stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jacqui Detelich added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Conneaut will play in the tournament championship today.
Cambridge dominates opener
STONEBORO — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat George Junior 68-43 at the Lakeview tip off tournament on Friday.
The Blue Devils grabbed a 27-18 lead in the first quarter and held George Junior off for the rest of the game.
Parker Schmidt led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Josh Reisenauer and Owen Riley each scored 12 points. Brady Campbell added 11. Reisenauer and Tyler Troutman each tallied four steals.
Cambridge Springs will play in the championship round of the Lakeview tournament today.
Lady Panthers beat Corry
ALBION — The Saegertown girls basketball team and first-year head coach Cassidy Kravec earned their first win of the season against Corry in the Northwestern tip off tournament on Friday.
Saegertown used a dominant defensive performance to keep Corry from scoring in the second quarter.
Senior Hailee Gregor led the way with nine points and Maggie Triola added eight.
The Panthers will play in the tournament championship game today.
Saegertown beats North Clarion 63-51
SHEFFIELD — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat North Clarion 63-51 in the first-round of the Sheffield tip off tournament on Friday.
As a team, the Panthers shot 16-18 at the free throw line. Brady Greco paced Saegertown with 16 points. Zach Yoder and Henry Shaffer each added 13 points.
Shaffer grabbed eight rebounds and Greco dished eight assists.
“We had great balance scoring-wise and superb free throw shooting,” head coach Chris Greco said.
Saegertown will face Sheffield in the tournament championship today.
Cardinals fall to Huskies
HARBORCREEK — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Harbor Creek 67-23 at the Harbor Creek tip off tournament on Friday.
Ella Gallo led the Lady Cardinals with 11 points and two 3-pointers.
Cochranton will play in the consolation round of the tournament today.
Chargers beat Christian Life
WOODLAND HEIGHTS — Crawford Christian Academy beat Christian Life 57-43 on Friday.
Allen Miller led the way for the Chargers with 14 points while Jay Hemlock added 11. Nathan Frano and Aaron Hoegerl scored nine and eight, respectively.
Crawford Christian Academy is 2-0 this season. The Chargers will host Venango Catholic on Tuesday.
Crawford Christian loses close one
WOODLAND HEIGHTS — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team lost to Christian Life 31-28 on Friday.
Gracie Oakes led the Chargers with 10 points and Abryanna Epps added eight. Abby Numer and Bailey Dillaman each scored four and Taylor Frantz added two.
Crawford Christian Academy dropped to 0-2 this season and will host Venango Catholic on Tuesday.
West Middlesex blows out CASH
WEST MIDDLESEX — Conneaut lost to West Middlesex 47-26 at West Middlesex high school on Friday in a non-region game.
The Eagles were outscored 30-5 in the first half and had trouble slowing down West Middlesex’s Richie Preston, who scored 20.
Leading Conneaut in points was Shakiir Jordan with seven.
The Eagles will host Lakeview on Tuesday.
Local grapplers compete at Hickory
HERMITAGE — Wrestlers from Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Conneaut and Maplewood competed at the Hickory invitational tournament on Friday.
Heading into today’s final bouts of competition, Conneaut is in ninth, Cochranton is 15th, Maplewood is 16th and Cambridge Springs is 18th.
Conneaut has two wrestlers in the championship bracket — Collin Hearn at 160-pounds and Hunter Gould at 133. Both won their quarterfinal matchup and are two wins away from a first-place finishes.
Cochranton has one wrestler in the championship bracket. At 114-pounds, Kyle Lantz is in the semifinals.
The Cardinals have eight wrestlers in the consolation bracket and the Eagles have four.
Maplewood’s Chase Blake is in the semifinals at 133-pounds.
Three Tiger’ wrestlers are in the consolation bracket and Cambridge Springs has seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.