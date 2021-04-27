LINESVILLE — Emily Bortnick homered twice to lead Conneaut to a 5-1 win over General McLane in Region 5 softball action on Monday.
Bortnick finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Eliza Harrington and Jaidyn Jordan also had RBI hits for the Eagles. Brooke Wise doubled and Kaley Cook, who struck out seven on the mound in the win, tripled.
Baseball
Panthers top Braves
SAEGERTOWN — Henry Shaffer threw five innings of one-hit baseball while striking out 13 to lead Saegertown to a 10-0 win over Iroquois in Region 3 baseball action on Monday at Ed Acker Field.
Landon Caldwell and Zach Balog led the Panthers’ offense with two hits each. Caldwell had a triple. Dustin Nearhoff hit a double.
Orioles roll Tigers
FRANKLIN — Rocky Grove made quick work of Maplewood on Monday, rolling to a 15-0 three-inning victory in Region 3 baseball action.
Isaac Clayton pitched a no-hitter for the Orioles.