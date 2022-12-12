FRANKLIN — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Franklin 33-21 in a non-region contest on Saturday. The win moves the Blue Devils’ record to 3-1 on the season.
The Blue Devils held a 20-14 lead at halftime. Then, Cambridge used a 9-3 advantage in the third quarter to take a 29-17 lead into the final eight minutes.
Makenzie Yanc led the team with 13 points. Yanc also added six assists and steals each. Hailee Rodgers also ended in double figures with 10 points on four made shots from the field. Finley Rauscher added eight points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Blue Devils limited the Knights’ top-scorer, Estella Adams, to nine points.
Cambridge will be back in action at home against Erie on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Franklin (21)
Adams 2 3-4 9, Je. Blum 0 5-8 5, Hicks 2 0-3 4, Ja. Blum 1 0-1 2, Boal 0 1-2 1.
Totals 5 9-17 21.
Cambridge Springs (33)
Yanc 5 3-3 13, Rodgers 4 1-3 10, Rauscher 2 2-2 8, Wheeler 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 6-8 33.
Franklin; 4;10;3;4;—;21
Cambridge Springs;12;8;9;4;—;33
3-point goals: Franklin — Adams 2; Cambridge Springs — Rauscher 2, Rodgers.
Records: Franklin 2-2, 0-0 Region 5; Cambridge Springs 3-1, 0-0 Region 2.
Panthers edge Bison 46-39
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team bested Fort LeBoeuf 46-39 on Saturday in a non-region matchup. The win improves the Panthers’ record to 2-2.
The Panthers were down 18-16 after the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Bison 28-21 the rest of the way.
Hailee Gregor led all scorers with 21 points. Gregor made seven shots from the field and went 7-11 from the free-throw line. Lindsey Greco and Lyndzee Amory added seven points apiece.
Jillian Soder led the Bison with 20 points while Emily Samluk added 11.
Saegertown will be back in action today at home against fellow Crawford County team Meadville at 7 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf (39)
Soder 7 4-6 20, Samluk 3 5-5 11, Marsh 1 2-4 4, Will 1 0-0 2, Tobin 0 2-8 2.
Totals 12 13-23 39.
Saegertown (44)
Gregor 7 7-11 21, Greco 3 0-2 7, Amory 3 1-2 7, Drakes 0 4-6 4, Triola 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 15 13-23 44.
Fort LeBoeuf;18;6;4;11;—;39
Saegertown ;16;11;10;7;—;44
3-point goals: Fort LeBoeuf — Soder 2; Saegertown — Greco.
Records: Saegertown 2-2, 0-0 Region 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.