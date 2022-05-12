CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs baseball team defeated Iroquois in a Region 2 game on Wednesday 9-1.
On the mound, senior Nathan Held struck out nine batters in 6 1/3 innings.
At the plate, Bryce Kania went 3-4 with two runs to pace the Blue Devils. Preston Gorton had two hits while Josh Gorton and Brock Cunningham each scored two runs.
Cambridge Springs is 5-6 overall and in region action. The Blue Devils will host Rocky Grove today at 4 p.m.
Barzak leads Cardinals to win
COCHRANTON — Cochranton senior Wyatt Barzak struck out six and drove in four runs at the plate in a 14-4 Region 2 win against Eisenhower on Wednesday.
Barzak was a perfect 3-3 with four runs and two doubles. Blake Foulk also had two doubles and was 3-4. Also recording multiple hits were Ramy Sample and Andrew Albert.
Cochranton is 7-6 overall and in region action this season. The Cardinals will play at Iroquois on Friday.
Panthers mercy-rule Eagles
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team used an 11-run fourth inning to defeat Youngsville 15-5 in four innings in a Region 2 game on Wednesday.
With the game knotted at 4s, the Panthers rattled off 11 runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Landon Caldwell went 2-3 at the plate with six RBIs and three runs. Zach Balog was 2-3 with three RBIs and Anthony Hernandez had two RBIs as well.
On the mound, Caldwell earned the win with five strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Saegertown is now 13-2 overall and 12-1 in the region. The Panthers will host Union City on Friday.
Maplewood dominates Youngsville
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Maplewood scored at least once in all six innings at the plate in a 17-8 win against Youngsville on Wednesday.
The Tigers were led by Stuart Hochstetler with three hits and three runs. Connor Burns was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs while Andrew Proper was 2-3 with two runs and one RBI. Also scoring multiple runs was Jacob Woge and Noah Burk.
Maplewood is 6-8 overall and in Region 2 action. The Tigers will play Cambridge Springs on Friday at 4 p.m.
Conneaut loses tight one in Warren
WARREN — The Conneaut softball team lost 8-7 against Warren on Wednesday in a Region 5 matchup.
Conneaut trailed 7-6 entering the seventh inning and tied the game but Warren scored a run of its own in the bottom of the inning to break the tie.
Linda Shepard had two home runs for the Lady Eagles and was 3-3 at the plate. Brooke Wise, Eliza Harrington and Julianna Jacobs each had multiple hits for Conneaut.
In the circle, Wise struck out three and allowed seven hits in five innings of work.
Conneaut is 10-3 overall and 7-3 in the region. They will host General McLane today at 4 p.m. for a region game.
Meadville sweeps Cathedral Prep
ERIE — The Meadville boys volleyball team swept Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-9) in a region match on Wednesday.
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with nine kills. Kellen Ball, a freshman, had seven kills. Julian Jones and Mitch McKain each had five aces while the team totaled 17. Caden Mealy dished 22 assists.
Meadville is undefeated at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in region matches. The Bulldogs will play next at Conneaut on Monday.
Trojans sweep Panthers
SAEGERTOWN — The McDowell boys volleyball team swept Saegertown 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-12) in a region match on Wednesday.
For Saegertown, Brady Grecor orchestrated the offense with 14 assists and added seven digs. Jaden Wilkins had six kills. Collin Jones had four kills and four digs while Sam Hetrick added seven digs.
Saegertown is now 8-5 overall and 7-3 in region games. The Panthers will host Conneaut today at 7 p.m.
Conneaut loses 3-1
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team lost to Erie First Christian 3-1 (25-19, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21) in a non-region match on Wednesday.
Spencer Foister dished 18 assists and added three kills. Nolan Rados registered 11 kills and added four blocks. Evan Alsdorf also had four blocks and added nine kills.
“We are really happy with the game that was played tonight,” Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast said. “The team really pulled together and pushed each other and we saw a different mental and physical game out there tonight. That’s a win for us as coaches.”
Conneaut will play at Saegertown today at 7 p.m.