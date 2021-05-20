CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Trent Wheeler had a solid day at the plate and on the mound to lead Cambridge Springs to a 9-1 win over Eisenhower and sole possession of the Region 3 championship on Tuesday.
Wheeler was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two runs batted in. On the mound, the senior went all seven innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits. He walked two and struck out six.
Phillip Dragosavac was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Devils. Walker Cunningham also finished with two hits, including a double.
The Devils finish the regular season at 15-2 overall and 14-1 in Region 3.
Bulldogs top Eagles
LINESVILLE — Meadville scored on a error in the seventh inning on its way to a 7-6 win over Conneaut on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Jacob Smith scored the eventual game-winner on misplayed grounder off the bat of Gavin Beck with one out.
Meadville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Conneaut chipped away at that lead, eventually going up 5-4 with a four-run fourth inning. Meadville retook the lead with two in the fifth. But CASH came right back in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 6-6.
Rocco Tartaglione and Jordan Young led the Bulldogs with two hits each. Beck had a pair of RBIs.
Ryan Herr drove in two runs for the Eagles. Ryan Richardson struck out 12 in the loss.
Panthers hold off RG
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown withstood a seventh-inning rally by Rocky Grove to post an 11-6 win on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Saegertown scored nine unanswered after surrendering a run to Rocky Grove in the first inning. The Orioles got back on the board with a run in the fifth and responded to a two-run fifth by the Panthers with another run in the sixth and then three more in the seventh. But that is where the rally ended.
Henry Shaffer was 3-for-5 with three doubles to lead the Panthers. Zach Balog, Landon Caldwell and Foxx Mook added two hits each. Dylan Flinchbaugh tripled.