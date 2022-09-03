RUSSELL — The Cambridge Springs football team lost its first game of the season to non-region opponent Eisenhower 27-14 on Friday night. With the loss, the Blue Devils are now 1-1 while the Knights improve to 2-0.
Quarterback Morgan Applebee finished 13-25 with 145 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Bryce Kania hauled in four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Preston Gorton and Van Jones finished with 48 and 26 receiving yards, respectively.
The Blue Devils struggled to jumpstart its run game, finishing with -20 rushing yards on the night.
Cambridge Springs will play another road game next Friday against PENNCREST rival Maplewood at 7 p.m. The Tigers are 2-0 to start the season.
Eagles lose 34-6
GREENE TOWNSHIP — The Seneca Bobcats beat the Conneaut Eagles 34-6 on Friday at Seneca High School.
The Eagles were led by Ethan Stright who carried the ball 15 times for 114 yards. Logan Groover added 21 yards off of five carries.
No other stats were reported to the Tribune.
Conneaut is 0-2 on the season. The Eagles will host Harbor Creek next week.
