WATTSBURG — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils earned their first win of the season with a 30-6 Region 2 bout against Seneca on Friday.
The Blue Devils were lethal on the ground and accounted for 417 rushing yards.
Leading the way was Garrett Hodak with 252 yards and three touchdowns off of 28 carries. Van Jones also had a big day with 125 yards and one touchdown off of 16 tries.
Ethan Counasse carried the ball seven times for 32 yards. James Sherman added ten yards.
Cambridge looks to defend its home field next Friday against the Northwestern Wildcats who are coming off of two huge wins (35-6, 54-0).
Cambridge Springs 30, Seneca 6
Cambridge Springs 0 6 16 8 — 30
Seneca 0 0 0 6 — 6
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Hodak 28-252, Jones 16-125, Counasse 7-32, Sherman 3-10, Boozer 4-(-2).
Records: Cambridge Springs 1-1; Seneca 0-2.
Tigers shutout 54-0
ALBION — The Maplewood Tigers were shut out by the Northwestern Wildcats 54-0 in a Region 2 matchup on Friday at Northwestern High School.
The Wildcats held a 35-0 lead at halftime and were in control for the entire game.
Ryan Tewell led the way for the Bobcats with four total touchdowns. He ran for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Tewell also went 7-10 for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the air.
Ben Campbell and Landon Wayne each added a touchdown on the ground for Northwestern. Lineman Ken Jarvis also had two touchdowns. He punched one in from the one-yard line and recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Wildcats.
For Maplewood, yards were tough to come by.
Ben Gilberto rushed for 26 yards off of 11 carries. Conner Burns led the team with 33 rushing yards.
“It was a rough one,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “Pretty much everything that could go wrong, went wrong tonight.”
With the loss, Maplewood is 1-1 overall and in the region. Northwestern is 2-0 overall and in region action.
Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0
Maplewood 0 0 0 0 — 0
Northwestern 14 21 13 6 — 54
First Quarter
NW — Ben Campbell 14-yard rush (xp good).
NW — Tewell 3-yard rush (xp good).
Second Quarter
NW — Lloyd Fountain, 11-yard catch from Tewell (xp good).
NW — Tewell 9-yard rush (xp good).
NW — Fumble recovery in end zone by Ken Jarvis (xp good).
Third Quarter
NW — Jake Kelley, 50-yard catch from Tewell (xp missed).
NW — Landon Wayne 12-yard rush (xp good).
Fourth Quarter
NW — Ian Dick 13-yard rush (xp missed).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Gilberto 11-26, Kinney 6-20, Wright 2-2, Gross 1-1, Burns 7-33; NW — Campbell 7-38, Tewell 7-26, Wayne 5-26, Hanisek-Brockett 7-74, Jarvis 1-1, Dohanic 1-2, White 5-78.
PASSING: M — Kinney 3-9 25 yards, Proper 0-1; NW — Tewell 7-10 163 yards 2 touchdowns.
RECEIVING: M — Gross 2-25, Wright 1-0.
Records: Maplewood 1-1; Northwestern 2-0.