CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team beat Grove City 5-2 in a non-region match at Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
Senior Makenzie Yanc lead the team with three goals scored. Morgan Harris and Alexis Clayton each added one goal. Nola Zook, Paisley Mangold, Ali Reyes, Kylie Beck and Clayton each recorded one assist.
The Blue Devils struck first when Harris pounced on mishandled ball by Grove City goalkeeper Cassie Mushrush. The Eagles fought back and Victoria Badowski scored twice in three minutes midway through the first half.
Grove City held a 2-1 lead until the final 15 minutes of the game. Yanc scored three of the team’s four goals in the closing minutes.
Sophomore Elora Dillinger recorded her first varsity start at goalkeeper because keeper Maddie Yanc was unavailable for the game.
The Blue Devils begin the season 1-0 and will play Sharon on Thursday in a non-region game.
Conneaut finishes in 2-2 draw
CONNEAUT, OHIO — The Conneaut Eagles girls soccer team played Conneaut, Ohio, to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday at Conneaut.
Victoria Medric scored the first goal of the game and got the Eagles on the scoreboard first.
Aryah Lindsey scored in the second half off an assist by Alayna Ott.
In goal, Jocelyn Denihan faced 33 shots. She saved 24 of them and conceded two goals.
The Eagles drop to 1-1 and will face Maplewood on Saturday in a non-region match.
Lady Bulldogs shut out 9-0 by GM
EDINBORO — The Meadville girls soccer team lost a non-region game against General McLane 9-0 on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Lancers was Brooklyn Respecki (3), Teaghen Watkins (2), Sydney Rotko (2), Scout Adamski (1) and Abby Walker (1).
“General McLane is a very well coached team and understands their roles within their system. GM was much hungrier than us. I really can’t say more that that and I tip my hat to them,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “We will play better defense against Villa tomorrow, we will be more aggressive and we will possess and take advantage of shooting opportunities when they happen. I have faith in these girls even in a bad game like this and will continue to push them to overcome this moment.”
The Lady Bulldogs are 0-1 and will face Villa Maria in another non-region game today at Bender Field.
Maplewood ties Corry
CORRY — Maplewood tied Corry 1-1 in a non-region match on Tuesday.
The Tigers’ lone goal came when Abigayl Zook scored 20 minutes into the first half.
After two overtime periods there was no goal and Maplewood earned a draw. The Tigers are now 0-1-1 and will play Titusville on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Conneaut wins 13-0
HADLEY — The Conneaut boys soccer team dominated Commodore Perry to the tune of a 13-0 win.
The Eagles beat the Panthers in a non-region game at Commodore Perry .
Darren Zeits and Jordan Kullen, both seniors, both recorded hat tricks in the win. Also scoring multiple goals were Collin Hearn (2), Carson Alsdorf (2) and Isaiah King (2).
The Conneaut offense accumulated 33 shots on goal in the win.
The Eagles play again on Thursday when they face Crawford Christian Academy in a non-region game.
Girls volleyball
Panthers sweep Erie First Christian
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Lady Panther defeated Erie First Christian in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-22) in a Region 2 game on Tuesday at Saegertown High School in their season and home opener.
Averie Braymer and Brittany Houck led the way with seven kills each. Houck also recorded seven digs.
Abby Kirdahy led the team in digs with 11. Aidanne McLaughlin recorded six digs and six aces. Braymer also added five aces.
Saegertown travels to Waterford to face Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region match on Thursday.
Girls golf
CASH places third
OAKLAND BEACH — The Conneaut Eagles girls golf team placed third at a Region 1 Mega Match at Oakland Beach on Tuesday.
Juliana Jacobs led the team with a 92. Maggie Battles and Jacqui Detelich shot a 106 and 107 to give Conneaut a team score of 305.
Winning the match was Hickory. Sasha Petrochko shot a 74 to lead the Hornets and all golfers.
Reynolds (296) placed second, Grove City was fourth (317) and West Middlesex finished fifth.
Boys golf
Mahoney shoots 77
GIRARD – Michael Mahoney paced the Meadville Bulldogs boys golf team with a 77 in a Region 6 mega match at Elk Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.
Robert Mahoney shot an 82 while Phil Pandolph and Sam Coppola recorded a 90 and 97, respectively. The Bulldogs tied Erie High and after a fifth-man tie breaker were awarded fourth place. The ‘Dogs tie breaker was Alex Burgess whose 97 was better than Erie High’s 98.
Cathedral Prep won the match with a 313 and Breckin Taylor shot the lowest score with a 72.