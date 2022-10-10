CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team defeated Crawford County rival Conneaut 3-1 on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles got on the board five minutes into the game on a goal by Kylie Mattera. 10 minutes later, the Lady Blue Devils tied it up after Morgan Harris found the back of the net off an assist from Makenzie Yanc. In the 24th minute of play, Yanc found Harris on a throw-in. Harris then passed to a wide open Mallory Zook, who buried the ball into the net to give the Lady Blue Devils the lead. Yanc then converted on a penalty kick in the 58th minute to round out the scoring.
Overall, Cambridge earned 11 shots on goal while Conneaut had just four. Eagles goalie Savannah Burns saved 18 out of 21 shots.
“I was pleased with how the girls responded after going down by a goal early in the game,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow. “We shook that off and had a number of good scoring chances turned away by good defensive plays. We finally broke through and scored two before half. We’ve struggled holding halftime leads this year, having lost four games after taking one or two goal leads late into the game. We decided to put pressure on to push for the third goal and it paid off with a penalty kick for the two-goal lead. Our defense held from that point and it felt good to finish out a game with momentum and solid defense that would allow CASH to get the ball behind us.”
Cambridge Springs improves to 5-5-1 on the season. The Blue Devils will host Region 3 opponent Eisenhower on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Conneaut’s record is now 8-3-1. The Eagles will travel to Corry for a Region 5 matchup on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Bulldogs crush Beavers
CORRY — The Meadville boys soccer team cruised past Region 5 opponent Corry 7-0 on Saturday. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 7-6 overall and 2-4 in region play.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first 10 minutes thanks to goals by Logan Shaw and Graham Shellhaas. Both goals were set up by corner kicks from Simon Farrelly-Jackson. About six minutes later, Alex Kinder found the back of the net to make it 3-0. Kinder then earned his second goal of the game five minutes later. With just under four minutes left in the first half, Aiden Tautin scored on an assist from Matt DeVore. 22 seconds later, Tautin found Shellhaas for his second goal of the game to make it 6-0 heading into the locker room. DeVore scored the Bulldogs’ only goal of the second half.
Noah Stump earned the shutout at goal with four saves.
“Hats off to them for really stifling us in the second half instead of falling completely apart,” said Meadville head coach Jim Miller.
Meadville will go to McDowell for another region matchup on Monday at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs will look to avenge a 12-0 loss to the Trojans on Sept. 30.
