UNION CITY — Union City’s bats were held pretty well in check for five innings. In the sixth inning, they erupted.
The Bears scored eight runs on six hits in the sixth, including a three-run home run by Lucy Higley, on its way to an 8-3 win over Saegertown on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
With the win, the Bears improved to 16-0 overall and 13-0 in region and clinch sole possession of the Region 2 championship.
Higley finished the day with two hits. Emylee Zielinski also had two hits for the Bears. Abby Tingley went the distance in the circle, allowing just two hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts. She did surrender three runs in the seventh inning — only one of which was earned.
Mikaila Obenrader drove in two runs for Saegertown. She also struck out nine on the mound.
Mead lifts Eagles past Villa Maria
LINESVILLE — Marisa Mead singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Conneaut to a 4-3 win over Region 5-leading Villa Maria on Tuesday in softball action.
Eliza Harrington and Jaidyn Jordan got the rally going for Conneaut with a single and a double, respectively. Villa got a groundout and then caught a runner trying to steal the winning run for two quick outs. But Mead delivered on an 0-1 count to push Boyer — Jordan’s courtesy runner — across home plate for the win.
Mead finished the game 2-for-4. Linda Shepard, Harrington and Jordan (two doubles) also had two hits each. Kaley Cook, Harrington, Shepard, Emily Bortnick joined Jordan with doubles.
Cardinals win slugfest
COCHRANTON — Rocky Grove and Cochranton combined for 23 hits. But it was the Cardinals coming through with the most runs in a 15-8 win in Region 2 softball action on Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored a majority of its runs in the third and sixth innings, tallying six in the third and five more in the fifth.
Lexie Moore and Chloa Lippert led Cochranton with three hits each. Lippert doubled and drove in three runs. Moore also doubled, scored four runs and drove in one. Jaylin McGill and Chelsey Freyermuth homered. Megan Heim and Josey Vittorio hit doubles.
Spa sweeps Ike
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team swept a doubleheader against Eisenhower, 17-0 and 12-0, on Tuesday in Region 2 action.
Both games were finished in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule. Hailee Rodgers pitched all 10 innings on the day. She allowed zero runs and two hits across both games while striking out 15 batters.
Rodgers also had a double and a triple in the first game. Makenzie Lewis added a double as well.
Spa finished with 15 hits on the day and six batters had multiple hits.
In the second game, Rodgers had another triple. Cheyanne Mosconi hit a home run in the game.
The Blue Devils had 11 hits and zero errors as the team blanked Eisenhower for the second time.
Cambridge is now 13-2 overall and 11-2 in the region.
Tigers top Eagles
GUYS MILLS — Maplewood took down Youngsville 20-1 in a Region 2 softball matchup on Tuesday.
The Tigers’ bats were hot throughout all three innings. They scored nine, four and seven runs in each inning, respectively, to put the Eagles away.
Eve Beuchat scored four runs in the win. She went 2-for-4 and had a double. Madison Crawford and Izzy Eimer each scored three runs. Crawford had a double while Eimer had a triple.
Maplewood is now 3-8 overall and 3-7 in the region while Youngsville is 0-11 and 0-10.
Baseball
Panthers roll Bears
UNION CITY — A 16-run seventh inning slammed the door for Saegertown on its 21-1 win over Union City on Tuesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Henry Shaffer and Landon Caldwell paced the Panthers with three hits each. Caldwell had a pair of doubles. Shaffer, Zach Balog (2-for-5) and Dylan Flinchbaugh (2-for-5) also doubled. Balog drove in five runs on the day. Foxx Mook and Hunter Wright finished with two hits each.
Boys volleyball
Panthers best CASH
LINESVILLE — Saegertown posted a 25-6, 25-12, 25-8 win over Conneaut on Tuesday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
Max Fuller paced the Panthers with 11 kills. Logan Ingram had 18 assists and nine digs. Jake Reisinger had 10 digs.
For Conneaut, Josh Anderson had five kills and eight digs. Spencer Foister had eight assists.
Saegertown won the JV match, 2-1.
’Dogs roll Trojans
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — Meadville wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 win over McDowell in non-region boys volleyball action.
Statistically for the Bulldogs (14-0), Jackson Decker had 14 kills and eight digs; Charlie Waid had nine kills and 11 digs; Caden Mealy had 28 assists and eight digs; and Julian Jones had 17 digs.
Girls lacrosse
Trojans stop CASH
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — McDowell jumped out to a 15-4 lead at halftime on its way to a 23-6 win over Conneaut on Tuesday in Region 1 girls lacrosse action.
Rylee Jones led the Eagles with four goals. Ashley Crabb and Jacqui Detelich had one goal each. Sydney Phillips had an assist. Nicole Hazen made eight saves in goal.